Orlando Pirates secured a spot in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals after defeating Khanyisa Mayo's CR Belouizdad at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

South African internationals Relebohile Mofokeng and Thalente Mbatha scored in each half, respectively, to give the Sea Robbers the deserved 2-1 win over the Algerian giants. Abdelraouf Benguit scored a late consolation for the North African side.

The Soweto giants booked a place in the next round with a game to spare in the group phase.

Orlando Pirates started the match slowly as the visitors remained compact and avoided mistakes in the first 15 minutes of play.

The home side's pressure paid off in the 20th minute after Belouizdad's left fullback Naoufel Khacef's misplaced pass was grabbed by Tshegofatso Mabafa, whose shot was parried by Moustapha Zeghba to the path of Mofokeng, who made no mistake in putting the ball in the back of the net.

Makhehlene Makhaula dominated the midfield park for the remaining 25 minutes in the first period as they ended the half 1-0.

The Sea Robbers started the second half on a strong foot as they went all out to get their second goal of the match.

They doubled their lead in the 61st minute after Mbatha's shot outside the box beat Zeghba to make it 2-0.

The Buccaneers were close to getting their third goal in the match, but Deon Hotto's effort hit the crossbar in the 71st minute.

The visitors got a consolation in the added time, with Benguit putting the ball past Sipho Chaine to end the game with a 2-1 scoreline.

Pirates are through to the quarter-finals of the competition, but they need to avoid defeat against Al Ahly in their final group game to seal first place ahead of the Egyptian giants.

