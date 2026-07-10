A South African content creator paid a stranger R500 to cook for her in Tembisa, Gauteng with just a R100 budget

The two women walked the streets as they shopped for groceries together, spending the money in different places

Viewers loved the warm mother-daughter energy between the mama and the creator as they shared the mama's meal

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Tembisa Mama accepted the challenge. Image: @skubu_za

Source: Instagram

A South African content creator gave Mzansi something to smile about when she handed a stranger R500 and asked her to cook a full meal from scratch with a R100 budget.

The video, shared by @skuba_za on Instagram on 8 July 2026, follows the creator as she travels by taxi with cash in hand, ready to see just how far a modest budget stretches in a Tembisa home.

She finds a mama and the two women shopped together and got onions, mielie meal, that cost just R5 and got greens from a vendor. The older woman, then took charge of the stove and cooked pap, morogo, and chicken livers, which both women ate.

Affordable meals for families on a budget

What’s For Dinner shares budget-friendly meal ideas that cost less than R100 while still being tasty and nutritious. The article suggests planning meals, shopping seasonally and using affordable staples like beans, rice and canned tomatoes to save money. It features recipes including chicken gizzard stew, Thai fried rice, butternut soup and spicy soya mince with samp and beans.

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View the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the meal challenge

Viewers flooded the comments with warmth and humour on her page:

@yung_earn said:

"This is so cool 🥰"

@nandi_sipengane laughed:

"Mama is like me 😂 'no married' ❤️😂😂"

@etc_tanya_ wrote:

"Something about this shot made me smile Shem ✨✨✨"

@si.meon2521 commented:

"She is very beautiful 😍"

@thanks_mhlongo noted:

"She passed the vibe check"

@iamgailbaron added:

"A whole meal for R100... no Mamma please cook for me also"

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Source: Briefly News