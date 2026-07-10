“Cook for Me Also”: SA Woman Pays Stranger R500 To Cook Her a Meal in Tembisa Township
- A South African content creator paid a stranger R500 to cook for her in Tembisa, Gauteng with just a R100 budget
- The two women walked the streets as they shopped for groceries together, spending the money in different places
- Viewers loved the warm mother-daughter energy between the mama and the creator as they shared the mama's meal
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A South African content creator gave Mzansi something to smile about when she handed a stranger R500 and asked her to cook a full meal from scratch with a R100 budget.
The video, shared by @skuba_za on Instagram on 8 July 2026, follows the creator as she travels by taxi with cash in hand, ready to see just how far a modest budget stretches in a Tembisa home.
She finds a mama and the two women shopped together and got onions, mielie meal, that cost just R5 and got greens from a vendor. The older woman, then took charge of the stove and cooked pap, morogo, and chicken livers, which both women ate.
Affordable meals for families on a budget
What’s For Dinner shares budget-friendly meal ideas that cost less than R100 while still being tasty and nutritious. The article suggests planning meals, shopping seasonally and using affordable staples like beans, rice and canned tomatoes to save money. It features recipes including chicken gizzard stew, Thai fried rice, butternut soup and spicy soya mince with samp and beans.
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View the video below:
Mzansi reacts to the meal challenge
Viewers flooded the comments with warmth and humour on her page:
@yung_earn said:
"This is so cool 🥰"
@nandi_sipengane laughed:
"Mama is like me 😂 'no married' ❤️😂😂"
@etc_tanya_ wrote:
"Something about this shot made me smile Shem ✨✨✨"
@si.meon2521 commented:
"She is very beautiful 😍"
@thanks_mhlongo noted:
"She passed the vibe check"
@iamgailbaron added:
"A whole meal for R100... no Mamma please cook for me also"
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.