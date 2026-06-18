PRETORIA, GAUTENG– Crime Intelligence boss Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo was processed at a South African Police Service (SAPS) police station in Pretoria, Gauteng, on 18 June 2026. The exact nature of the charges remains unclear.

Crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo has been arrested again. Images: @BennetSoka/ X and Caspar Benson/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah, Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) investigators contacted him and requested that he carry an overnight bag and present himself to the police station by 3pm. KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is reportedly on his way to the police station to meet with IDAC.

Khumalo received intelligence that he and Mkhwanazi could be targeted to prevent them from investigating IDAC head Advocate Andrea Johnson. Mkhwanazi reportedly believes that Khumalo’s processing gives the information they received about Johnson's alleged impending arrest is given credence.

This is a developing story.

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Source: Briefly News