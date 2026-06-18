Crime Intelligence Boss Dumisani Khumalo Processed at Police Station
PRETORIA, GAUTENG– Crime Intelligence boss Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo was processed at a South African Police Service (SAPS) police station in Pretoria, Gauteng, on 18 June 2026. The exact nature of the charges remains unclear.
According to eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah, Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) investigators contacted him and requested that he carry an overnight bag and present himself to the police station by 3pm. KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is reportedly on his way to the police station to meet with IDAC.
Khumalo received intelligence that he and Mkhwanazi could be targeted to prevent them from investigating IDAC head Advocate Andrea Johnson. Mkhwanazi reportedly believes that Khumalo’s processing gives the information they received about Johnson's alleged impending arrest is given credence.
This is a developing story.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za