South African producer Anika du Toit and veteran actor Arnold Vosloo revealed they are expecting a baby boy after keeping the gender secret

Anika, who is 32 weeks pregnant, celebrated her baby shower at Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West

A deeply emotional moment unfolded at the shower when a family friend prayed over the baby bump, and Anika felt her son move

Arnold Vosloo and his girlfriend, Anika du Toit, announced the gender of their baby. Image: L. Cohen/WireImage, SGranitz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

South African producer Anika du Toit and veteran actor Arnold Vosloo have finally let fans in on their baby's gender — the couple are expecting a baby boy. The announcement comes after the pair had deliberately kept the gender under wraps since Anika first shared her pregnancy news earlier this year.

Anika, 32, is currently 32 weeks along and is due to welcome her son in September. The Ludik star and his girlfriend marked a major milestone over the weekend with a baby shower held at the Millhouse Kitchen restaurant on the Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West.

Arnold Vosloo and Anika du Toit host baby shower

The celebration was pulled together by Anika's mother, Elisma du Toit, and a close friend, which was no small feat given that Anika is typically the one running the show. She laughed it off, saying:

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"I'm too much of a producer, and Arnold knows better than to try to surprise me."

The most poignant moment of the day came before the festivities even began. Family friend Gerdi van den Berg placed her hand on Anika's bump and led a prayer for the baby and the family. Anika felt her son stir during those quiet words.

"While she was praying, I could feel our little boy moving. It was such a special moment – almost as if he knew the day was about him. It's something I will never forget," she said.

The little one was spoiled on the day, with guests arriving bearing gifts that included clothing, a playmat, a pump and a sketch of his parents.

A nursery steeped in family history

With the baby's arrival just weeks away, preparations at home are nearly complete. Anika revealed that one piece of nursery furniture carries generations of sentimental value.

"Our baby bed is actually very special to me. It's going to be used by the third generation now. First it was my mother's bed, then my brother, Déan, and I slept in it, and now it's our little boy's turn," she shared.

The couple are also cherishing the small, everyday moments before his arrival. Anika noted that while her son initially went quiet whenever The Mummy actor rested his hand on her stomach, he has since warmed up to his father's touch and voice. His name, however, remains the couple's best-kept secret for now.

Arnold Vosloo and Anika du Toit confirmed that they are expecting a baby boy. Image: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Arnold Vosloo speaks after featuring in 1st Netflix Afrikaans series

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Arnold Vosloo spoke about his experience featuring in the first-ever Netflix Afrikaans series, Ludik.

In the 2022 report, Vosloo shared that he would be playing the main character Dan Ludik, a businessman and family man with many skeletons in his closet.

Source: Briefly News