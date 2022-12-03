UCT VC Mamokgethi Phakeng does not want those in tough situations to think they cannot rise above

Phakeng shared that she once learnt under a tree; however, they did not stop her from amounting to what she is now

Many Mzansi people thank Phakeng for the constant motivation that has gotten them through some tough times

UCT VC Mamokgethi Phakeng knows the power of education. Coming from a humble beginning, Phakeng is motivated to help others break free of their circumstances through education.

UCT VC Mamokgethi Phakeng is campaigning to make education fashionable. Image: Twitter / UCT VC Mamokgethi Phakeng

Source: Twitter

Many believe they will never amount to anything because they came from nothing… and nothing could be more untrue.

Phakeng took to her Twitter account with a clip of her in her academic attire and a caption in which she let people know that her early years of education were done under a tree. Knowing she was destined for more, the inspiring VC never let her circumstances hold her back.

“My educational journey started under a tree but I didn’t allow my destiny to be predetermined by my background so I fought all the way through.”

The people of Mzansi thank Prof. Phakeng for the inspiration

Phakeng has inspired many to reach for their dreams, and they are eternally grateful. The comment section was quickly filled with gratitude.

Take a look:

@SMukwakungu said:

“You've inspired me and so many others.

“Your fight got you to where you are and has pulled others through. We shall #MakeEducationFashionable”

@PhathekaPat said:

“I went back to school after 19 years, bcoz you asked “ulala kanjani ungena PhD”. Thank you ❤️ Masters completed and I’m fetching that red gown, in honor of mom’s dad, Mr Ndzotoyi.”

@iTukela said:

“ the fight that makes sense in the end. Mna ndiyakuva Ma. #MakeEducationFashionable all the way!!! ”

@MalopeVictor said:

“I am happy you also busy defeating patriarchy in high learning and in this country. Oska bahemisa AboSipho.”

@LeratoFinger3 said:

“Eish, Prof! It's hard but we are pushing. For one to win, you need a heart to preserve. Every day is a battle of the mind. Understanding that the poverty we were born in doesn't have to define our future is important. Thanks for reminding me.”

