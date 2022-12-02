A woman who claims to have just turned 46 left many people questioning her honesty on Twitter

Twitter user @AladyPL shared a stunning picture of herself, thanking God for her 46 years of life

While people did not want to assume the woman was lying, they couldn’t believe that she was 46

Some women just do not age. One lady who apparently just turned 46 left jaws gaping as people could not believe she was a day over 35.

Twitter user @AladyPL claims to be 46 years old, and people just cannot believe it. Image: Twitter /@AladyPL

Source: Twitter

God blesses everyone differently. Some are super smart, some are good-looking, and some have it all. This woman seems to be the complete package.

Twitter user @AladyPL took to social media to show gratitude to God for giving her 46 amazing years of life. She shared her sweet words and a picture of herself, and we had to give it to her; she is stunning!

“46 Years of God’s grace. Thank you Lord ”

The people of Mzansi claim the woman is lying, she could never be 46

This stunner had people questioning their vision as there was no way she could be as old as 46. The comment section was quickly filled with words of flattery for the beaut.

Take a look:

@gagegigogu1231 said:

“Lies. Hands of a woman never lie. You can’t be 46 and still have those fresh hands. Women generally start having hands of grandmas at age 32, so you must actually be way younger than 32.”

@Hlabiz_Tp said:

“Haibo sisi you are at least 25.”

@LuthuliPumz said:

“Ay bo, 36 wena, your fingers slipped while tweeting.”

@KeketsoMnguni said:

“By the time you are 46 I guess you will be saying you are younger than that.”

@AlfredNgcebo said:

“Hai wena you look younger than you say you are Waze wamuhle”

