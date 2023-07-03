The Hollywoodbets Durban June saw South African celebrities summoning their fashion gods to attend the event

Top stars including Nandi Madida, DJ Tira, Teko Modise, Pearl Thusi and Somizi Mhlongo rocked up at the event in show-stopping outfits

Briefly News attended the glamourous event and caught up with some of our favs who revealed the inspiration behind their out-of-this-world outfits

Social media was a buzz over the past weekend due to the Hollywoodbets Durban July which charted social media trends. Social media fashion police were on the lookout for the best and worst-dressed celebrities at the glamorous event.

Somizi, Nandi Madida and Pearl Thusi looked stylish at the Hollywoodbets Durban July. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Celebrities who attended the event included actress Pearl Thusi, Nandi Madida, Jessica Nkosi, Lamiez Holworthy and Teko Modise.

1. Somizi Mhlongo wowed fans with his Durban July grand entrance

Somizi Mhlongo is the undisputed king of the Durban July looks. Each year, social media users wait in anticipation to see what the Living the Dream With Somizi star rocks at the event.

This year, he took the Out of This World theme to the next level when he arrived in a show-stopping glass carriage.

That was not the highlight of the event, Somizi changed into several different outfits that shot him to the top of the social media trends.

2. Pearl Thusi lauded for understanding the Hollywoodbets' Durban July Out of This World theme

Pearl Thusi is among the few celebrities who seemingly understood this year's Duban July theme. The star stepped out looking like a million dollars in a stunning Gert-Johan Coetzee golden gown.

The talented actress shared stunning pictures of her look on her Instagram page.

3. Nandi Madida looks like an alien goddess at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Nandi Madida loves playing around with outfits for the Durban July. Last year, the star who won Best Dressed female celebrity at the event last year rocked up looking like an alien goddess.

She completed her stunning look with a stunning headpiece that added the wow factor to the look.

4. Teko Modise wins Best Dressed Male Celeb at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Retired South African soccer star Teko Modise did not disappoint with his look at the event. The star pulled up in a show-stopping black and white suit that earned him the Best Dressed Male Celebrity at the event.

5. Zandie Khumalo stuns in an elegant white gown

Kelly Khumalo's younger sister Zandile Khumalo oozed elegance at the Durban July. The singer looked all kinds of stunning in a sparkly white gown that got peeps talking.

Zandie also took to the stage to show off her incredible singing skills and got eventgoers vibing to great music.

Makhadzi’s outfit at the Durban July receives mixed reactions, advised to get a stylist: “You always mess up”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning singer and performer Makhadzi attended this year's Durban July at the Greyville Racecourse.

The singer looked stunning in a midnight blue feather outfit but failed to impress most of her followers.

Although some agree that it was a step up from her previous outfits, especially that hideous lion jumpsuit inspired by Beyonce, she still needs to put in more work.

