Usher Raymond performed at the Superbowl halftime annual league championship game on Sunday, 10 February 2024

The video of the star's outstanding performance was posted on social media by an X user

The American singer-songwriter and dancer blew many netizens away during the halftime show

Usher Raymond gave a stellar performance during his Superbowl halftime show. Image: @usher

Source: Instagram

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter and dancer has to be the greatest performer of all time. Usher recently blew many people away with his performance, this was after the star quit the consumption of alcohol and sugar prior to his performance and Superbowl.

Usher gives stellar performance at his Superbowl halftime show

American superstar Usher Raymond has been making headlines on social media recently after he received a nod from most online spectators for his out-of-the-box Louis Vuitton attire, but one troll spewed homophobic insults.

Not so long ago, the 45-year-old My Boo hitmaker gave a stellar performance at his Superbowl Halftime show on Sunday, 10 February, during the annual league championship game.

A video of the star's performance was posted on Twitter (X) by @miguelitopty, who captioned it:

"Usher Full Halftime Show Performance At The Super Bowl #SuperBowl #Usher #UsherBowl."

Usher blows netizens away

Many social media users were blown away by Usher's performance, with some mentioning that this was the best Superbowl halftime performance of all time:

@mrajchan said:

"So many hits he couldn’t get to em all. Loved how he reinvented himself and his classics. Did a deep dive of it here for anyone who’s interested."

@Sillyhumor2024 wrote:

"Usher owned the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show! The energy, the moves, pure perfection."

@DIRECTV complimented:

"Might just have been the best halftime performance of all time!"

@mistermind24 tweeted:

"Only the unseasoned people have an issue with the performance. This was a total performance, singing, dancing, great guest performances, and the skating piece was amazing. Top Super Bowl performance of all time."

@arizonaopinion1 commented:

"My favourite halftime show ever! The end was bomb!"

@Bongi_mkhosi mentioned:

"Fight me, but this man needs to be in hall of fame this man knows how to throw a production. His Discography is amazing."

