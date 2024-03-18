A South African woman named Molly Matshego shared a TikTok video showcasing a stunning apartment renovation

The video contrasted the old, rundown apartment with its outdated bathroom to the modern and stylish space they created after renovations

The transformation impressed viewers, who praised the couple's skills and requested details on the budget-friendly project

A woman shared how she and her husband transformed an old apartment. Image: @molly_matshego

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman shared a TikTok video showing how she and her husband renovated an old, small-town apartment into a lovely modern living space.

Wife and husband transform small apartment

The footage shared by @molly_matshego shows images of the old apartment which lacked style and was in ruins in some rooms, especially the old-fashioned bathroom, before revealing the impressive renovation work they did.

The apartment now boasted a fresh and stylish look with a modern kitchen, bathroom and furniture - a far cry from the outdated space it was before.

"My husband and kids live in Pretoria. I work and stay in a small dorpie. We bought this apartment and made it decent to live in on a budget," @molly_matshego shared.

Mzansi shows home renovation love

Many netizens were inspired by @molly_matshego's post and responded with questions about the renovation project and positive comments about how lovely her space was.

⁶ replied:

"Breakdown of costs involved — please share that."

Zesiphostouch replied:

"One about old apartment have huge space. Made a right choice. I pray to buy an old house or apartment and renovate it as well ❤️."

Tina Dlathu commented:

"What a transformation. Looks very beautiful ❤️."

Mitchelline replied:

"Well done, it looks beautiful!"

Nandipha Tselanyane said:

"Please come help me with my home. You are talented ."

Wanga commented:

"Beautiful transformation ♥️."

South Africa wrote:

"Small dorpie, Klerksdorp?"

Woman turns her one room into a whole house

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman took to social media to proudly show off her lovely living space, lwhich impressed many netizens

Ntando MaMvelase Mthembu posted images of her one room, which she has turned into a whole house, and only pays R1 100 for rent a month.

The well-utilised space comprises a kitchen, dining room, lounge and bedroom all in one. It boasts lovely furniture pieces and is undeniably neat and clean.

