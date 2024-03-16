Bonang Matheba was trending on Twitter as people discussed some alleged developments in her career

The presenter is well known for her time on radio with Metro FM, and she is rumoured to be making her way back on air

Online users were eager to discuss their opinions about Bonang Matheba's rumoured return to airwaves

Bonang Matheba had tongues wagging on social media. The media personality was said to allegedly be making a comeback on Metro FM.

Bonang Matheba’s alleged Metro FM comeback made some people angry about the state of the entertainment industry. Image: Frazer Harrison /Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Online users were eager to share their opinions about the alleged new gig. Bonang Matheba reminded people about the state of the entertainment industry.

Bonang Matheba to allegedly return to Metro FM

A Twitter post by @DonaldMakhasane alleged that Bonang would be back on Metro FM alongside Tbo Touch. The radio personality had hung up on the microphone on the radio station in 2017.

Read the post alleging that she will again have a slot on Metro FM:

SA doubts Bonang Matheba's alleged Metro FM comeback

People were not keen on the news that Bonang would have a slot on Metro FM. Many expressed that they wanted to see new talent.

@_Tee_xx said:

"Everyone loves Bonang, but it’s enough."

@16_Baby10 commented:

"This thing of recycling fossils instead of giving new talent an opportunity is boring. When we say open the industry level, we’re being ridiculous. Bonang had her trial run." bandla

@Banele_Mlangeni wrote:

"Does Bonang know that apparently she's going back on radio? Lol niDizzy nina."

@kenyamoorestan added:

"When Bonang is securing all TV shows nithi she’s been in the industry she should let new talent shine, when she’s not doing any gigs nithi she fell off. Kanti nimfunani?"

@Mahlodimaleka remarked:

"Bonang Matheba coming back to radio, she's bigger than radio."

@ndiyaphindeka added:

"Bonang is going back to the radio, and that time, she doesn't even remember signing a contract. What a wow."

@MbaliMzimela_ wondered:

"Didn’t Bonang leave Metro in the first place cause she didn’t want to co-host . I hate this economy sana."

L’Oréal Paris breaks silence Bonang Matheba

Briefly News previously reported that L’Oréal Paris has officially addressed the allegations surrounding their sub-Saharan Africa ambassador, Thuso Mbedu. It was reported that the actress was set to lose her gig to media mogul Bonang Matheba. However, the beauty brand refuted the claims.

L’Oréal Paris has finally addressed the claims that its sub-Saharan Africa ambassador, Thuso Mbedu, was set to lose her job.

This after it was reported that Bonang Matheba, who worked with the renowned beauty brand at Paris Fashion Week, was gunning for Thuso's gig.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News