Bonang Matheba recently found her name charting social media trends after fans compared the star to Grammy Award winner Tyla. Fans are still debating about who is the bigger star.

Fans are debating about who is bigger between Tyla and Bonang Matheba. Image: @bonang_n and @tyla

Source: Instagram

Bonang trends after being compared to Tyla

There's no doubt that Tyla is the star of the moment. The star's career has been on an upward trajectory and is getting international recognition. However, some fans want to know if she is now bigger than one of the most popular media personalities of our time, Bonang Matheba.

A user with the handle @somebadbadnews started the debate with a post comparing the two. The tweep suggested that Tyla is now bigger than Bonang, getting fans to dish their thoughts. The post read:

"If we’re keeping it real, Tyla is bigger than Bonang."

Fans weigh in on Tyla and Bonang's comparison

As expected, social media users shared their thoughts after the post went viral. Some fans admitted that the Water hitmaker is now ahead of the Being Bonang star. Others said it is unfair to compare them because they are in different industries.

@__Nicky___ said:

"There is no competition if we are being honest. One is global. The other isn’t as well known outside these borders."

@khumos commented:

"Even 100 years later people are still comparing everyone to Bonang. Talk about a beast of a brand."

@ciasivan wrote:

"The fact that every new rising star gets compared to Bonang says a lot about how blueprint and it girl she is. Yall can celebrate new talent without looking down and disrespecting the Queen."

@_Awongwa said:

"Why are people comparing Tyla to Bonang doesn’t make sense, the person in same space as Tyla is Waffles, ungenaphi Bonang."

@MabitleTefo commented:

"Le nyela Bonang straight Lona. Let's see Tyla's relevance in 5 years. This Tyla girl is just a one hit wonder, same vibe ya bo Skomota Le Shebeshit."

Tyla explains Grammy Award controversy with Minister Zizi Kodwa

Briefly News previously reported that Tyla was welcomed back by fans at the OR International Airport. The Minister of Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, was also present and took some pictures with the star.

When Tyla and Minister Zizi Kodwa posed, the two had a moment which sparked rumours about how Tyla felt about him. Fans speculated about Tyla's actions while standing with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Source: Briefly News