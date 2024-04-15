Reality TV star Faith Nketsi recently showed off her adorable daughter she shares with her ex-husband Njilo

A video of the star with her daughter Sky, sharing which brands they are wearing, was shared on social media

Many netizens complimented the mom and daughter, and others shared that they love Faith's rebrand

Faith Nketsi shared an adorable video with her daughter Sky. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Looks like motherhood has changed Faith Nketsi in a good way, and fans are loving her rebrand. The star recently shared some content with her cute daughter on social media.

Faith Nketsi flaunts her daughter Sky on social media

No one has ever imagined that the South African former twerker and reality TV star Faith Nketsi would become a mother, and she sure is doing a fantastic job at it. Nzuzo Njilo's former wife shared a video flaunting their gorgeous daughter Sky on social media.

In the video that the news and gossip page MDNews posted, Nketsi is heard talking about which brands she and her child are rocking. The page captioned the clip:

"Faith Nketsi and her adorable baby..."

See the video below:

SA compliments Faith and Sky

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens complimented the star and her daughter in the comment section:

@I_am_Bucie said:

"Her rebranding was so good. Love it for her."

@Melusi_Mokone wrote:

"Cute little girl."

@Simphiweyinkoc_ commented:

"I love this new Faith."

@AndyMadlala mentioned:

"Sky looks so much like Njilo."

@LoveChr95721429 responded:

"Baby Sky is soo adorable maan."

@TheoDaHustla replied:

"This baby is cute…sampane ka make sure when I have a kid a tshwane le my GF."

@relemodipa_ complimented:

"Her rebrand is amazing ! Motherhood is amazing ! Love this."

@Rele_rabanye wrote:

"This baby is GORGEOUS okay! Her genes snapped here."

Faith Nketsi lives it up for the festive season

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Faith Nketsi taking her daughter, Sky Njilo, on an exciting Christmas shopping spree. The mother of one recently poured into her own cup and splurged on a luxury bag worth over R500K and had netizens green with envy:

"I assure you these people do all these things and spend all this money just to impress us, and we don’t care."

Source: Briefly News