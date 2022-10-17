Uyajola 9/9 is trending as the viewers continue to question why some women fight over cheating men instead of ending the relationship

The reality TV show's Jub Jub is also being called out for disrespecting a guy he showed naked live on national TV

While some people are asking why ladies embarrass themselves by fighting each other instead of walking away, many slammed the show for invading "poor" people's privacy

Uyajola 9/9 is trending after airing fire episodes on Sunday, 16 October. Jub Jub's show left viewers questioning why women fight over men.

Two beautiful women fought over a relaxed gent. While the ladies were pulling each others' hair, the guy was relaxing in his bed. He was naked live on national TV when Jub Jub removed his blanket.

The show's viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the episode. While others questioned why women fight over a cheating guy, some people called Jub Jub out for invading the man's privacy.

@AndyChocol8 said:

"The ladies with rich men will never call JubJub, even when the guy is cheating they turn a blind eye ngenxa yemali...well in most occasions."

@Morpheus_bennie commented:

"What saddens me is that the vast majority of black people support this violation of people's privacy... Disgusting! Too low even for Jub Jub."

@RamalokoJohnny wrote:

"The disrespect is on another level, let me say this as nice as possible, if it was a naked woman would it be funny, this is bull."

@Karabo_Mokgoko said:

"Not only is she finding out her man is cheating but she found out SHE is the side chick."

@LessyJantjie commented:

"This guy must be delicious, there's no other reason."

@AdvoBarryRoux wrote:

"From main chick to the side chick live on a national TV. Mjolo will kill us one day."

@LawukaziMatt said:

"I don’t understand why girls always fight with a girl afike ihleli nomuntu wayo indodakho mem."

@Iam_Kardas added:

"Jub Jub violated this man and his big manhood by pulling that blanket and showing everyone his nakedness. That was wrong though."

Uyajola 9/9 leaves fans in stitches as guy gets baptised in urine

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uyajola 9/9 served Mzansi two fire episodes on Sunday night, 25 September. The viewers of the show laughed out loud when a cheating gent was baptised in urine and when a fake Apple wardrobe appeared in the show.

The fans of Jub Jub's reality show about Mzansi cheaters have taken to social media to share their reactions to the two fire episodes. Many shared on Twitter that the bucked full of urine throwing scene and the fake wardrobe appearing in the background while the couples were arguing are their favourite scenes. @Oreo_McFatty wrote:

"I don’t know how the #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays bodyguards are able to keep a straight face when couples argue. I’d get fired on the spot."

