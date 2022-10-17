A man's dance moves at groove had peeps convinced that he was planning a jewellery heist because of how specific they were

A lot can be seen when out and about partying in South Africa, but strange actions on the dance floor draw extra attention

South Africans put on their speculative hats for this video, with many certain that he is up to no good

A man's dance moves at groove got the attention of many, and for all the wrong reasons. His unusual actions had peeps convinced he was planning a jewellery heist.

The entertaining clip was shared by @kulanicool in a Twitter post with suspicious South African eyes analyzing the man's different moves. The caption accompanying the video also eludes to some not-so-nice plans:

"He's back with more plans "

South African dance floors, in general, are quite the site to see. Oftentimes you will find the most amazing and slick moves being busted without much effort. On other occasions, you'll find questionable yet thoroughly entertaining spectacles like this man over here.

Mzansi peeps had a lot to say about the interesting clip. Some say he was just dancing, while others are undoubtedly convinced that he is up to no good. See the responses below:

@Love_Y0urz said:

"That T-shirt "

@MPortiaMotsa shared:

@thuliie_m commented:

"At least he’s getting married at some stage."

@Zwaras1 mentioned:

"No man this is illegal please get a police van for this man."

@Phuthi_22 posted:

@DionSekgobela said:

"I see guns, stack of cash, finger ring/ wedding, more guns, guns and guns... Entlek uthini lo mjita."

@Skinny_Tank commented:

"Did he execute the last bank robbery? I wanna join him this time, manake umshado wenzeni"

@SandzaMndayi mentioned:

"This guy could be planning anything or communicating in code."

Four Ways Farmers Market turns into groove, crowd breaks out into Hamba Wena dance challenge, man complains

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that while some people are in awe when an entire crowd breaks out into a viral dance, and some are just not. One man was unhappy when a large group of people started doing the Hamba Wena dance challenge at the Four Ways Farmers Market.

The Four Ways Farmers Market has become a hot spot for youth who have decided to turn it into a place to turn up, and this has angered families who went there for a peaceful day out.

