A man comforting a woman at groove had Mzansi peeps asking questions and discussing groove etiquette

For many people, there are unspoken rules and safety measures to having the best time partying

South Africans were quite curious as to why the pair were standing like that, with many saying that they were waiting for their driver

A man comforting a woman at groove had peeps asking questions about why they were just standing there and made peeps discuss groove etiquette.

A Man comforted a lady at a lit event which made South Africans very curious. Images: @sihle_mcusi/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip posted by @sihle_mcusi showing the pair isn't long, and there isn't much happening, but the time and place for the action seem to raise some legitimate questions. The Twitter post was quite the topic of discussion regarding what the man should have done.

There are unspoken rules regarding partying in general and some common sense tidbits that peeps should remember. For example, avoid leaving your drink unattended and always ensure your cellphone is on you.

In this case, peeps were wondering why they were just standing there. Many suggestions were given for the possible reasons for them standing there, and some Mzansi peeps gave their own opinion on what should be done in such situations. See the responses below:

@Teabag_Moleya said:

"I hope she knows him "

@_Mgulukudu_ mentioned:

"Baby sitting at groove? Could NEVER be me "

@MondliBrianZum1 posted:

@Getseen360_ commented:

"Robbing the guy off his fun time, that’s toxic."

@EconomicsMoghel mentioned:

"The driver is still partying, they have to wait for him to get home."

@mabhumtha1 shared:

@TheRealZeeNkosi said:

"Its cute and all but she's clearly too tired or too drunk, take her home "

@Yollzz_D commented:

"I’d be so annoyed… His fun has ended for the night!"

