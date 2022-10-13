A driver struggled to control his BMW while doing stunts in what seemed to be a street race, disappointing Mzansi

South Africa has a vibrant car culture filled with impressive whips, but the vehicle enthusiasts get up to mischief sometimes

Peeps across the country gathered to shake their heads at the driver's recklessness collectively and asked why he did it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A lot happens on Mzansi's roads and a driver who struggled to control his BMW while doing stunts in what seems like a street race proves just that.

A driver couldn't maintain control of his BMW while doing stunts on the road, disappointing Mzansi in the process. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The car drifted into a corner in a very impressive fashion and looked like it was going to maintain control in the video uploaded by @kulanicool. Peeps who saw the Twitter post were quite underwhelmed by the result of the gents driving.

Mzansi has quite a vibrant car culture. Many impressive whips can be seen on roads while driving or walking through cities. However, some of the country's petrolheads tend to have a passion for reckless driving, which makes videos like this all too common.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The clip ends with the driver driving into a ditch, with the crowd releasing an audible gasp. Mzansi peeps were seriously not impressed with the clip. See the responses below:

@vico_dbn said:

"Reminds me of that MyWay insurance ad "

@FriendsOfZuma commented:

"I would have been surprised if this didn't happen "

@ViruzzM shared:

@Flamboyat123 mentioned:

"When you try to be Vin diesel in fast and furious."

@ByronNicholas said:

"Clearly didn't know what he was doing. Oversteer and then braked coz he got a fright when the rear kicked out. He shouldn't have braked."

@isKekana posted:

@solbla8 commented:

"Power with no experience equals self destruction."

@Michael97191278 asked:

"Was it his grandmother driving? Steer clear of a more powerful car if you can't even drive a tuned-up BMW."

Man receives sweet surprise lunch from bae but has to foot the bill, Mzansi laughs at the roundabout gesture

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that it’s the thought that counts, right? One man held onto that saying when he was surprised with lunch at work by bae that he had to pay for.

You don’t have to go buy an expensive bouquet of flowers, picking a flower hits the same as it is the thought that makes the impact, not the size of the gesture… while, at least to some.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News