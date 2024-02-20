A family transformed a car purchase into a spiritual affair with a full-blown prayer session at the dealership

A TikTok video captures the scene of worship as the family blesses their new car with heartfelt prayer

Some netizens applauded the family's devotion, while others said the tight bunch went overboard

A group of people were recorded praying for a Renault Kwid at the dealership. Image: @topsalesman18

Source: TikTok

At a dealership, a family decided to turn the purchase of their new Renault Kwid into a full-blown spiritual event.

Family prays over new car

The scene resembled a church service, complete with one man leading a heartfelt prayer over the vehicle.

The video was uploaded to TikTok by the salesman @topsalesman18 and is now making the rounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Spiritual ceremony for Renault trends

It grabbed people's attention, and many were stunned by the elaborate ceremony to bless the car for safe journeys ahead.

Watch the video below:

Mixed opinions sparked

While some viewers celebrated the family's faith and dedication, others debated whether such a display was fitting for a commercial setting like a car dealership.

@nokuthula.mthethwa said:

"Kodwa vele iKWID iyawudinga umthandazo."

@thandoe_khumalo asked:

"They arrived with their own mic vele? "

@Babe stated:

"Uthini manimkhuza drama engaka for Kwid."

@Zungu Lindoh commented:

"Iphuma ngomthandazo syabonga nkosi."

@namzy wrote:

"Buying cars, building homes no pap a nyama Congrats."

@Nuttys added:

"So much energy praying for the Kwid."

@MsPepper_Sunshine mentioned:

"Some comments are heartbreaking yazi. People are going through so many challenges emphilweni, so buying a car is a huge achievement! ❤️"

@Nhlotini posted:

"Yah eish the poor salespeople were forced to attend church for Kwid. I'm hoping to see when they buy Land-Rover the whole church will be at the dealership."

@Snobza said:

"For me, its how greatful they are. The support is beautiful."

Husband surprises wife with new Renault Kwid

In another article, Briefly News reported that in a heartwarming display of love and appreciation, a dedicated husband's TikTok video has gone viral, melting hearts and igniting car envy across the internet.

In a heartwarming display of love and appreciation, a dedicated husband's TikTok video has gone viral, melting hearts and igniting car envy across the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News