A lady washed her dreadlocks with Coca-Cola in a viral video that tickled the funny bones of netizens worldwide

The maintenance of such hair can be quite onerous, and many people aren't aware of the tons of products needed to keep it healthy

Peeps were surprised at the method used to clean them, while others suggested that she try different things for it

Maintaining dreadlocks may require some creativity sometimes. One woman knew this and decided to wash them with Coca-Cola in a viral video.

A woman washed her dreads with Coca-Cola, and the internet couldn't deal with it. Images: tosh67/ TikTok

Source: UGC

tosh67 posted her hilarious video on TikTok, where peeps worldwide were curious to see what was happening. The clip has even racked up 3.2 million views on the platform.

The video itself is quite simple, a woman washes her hair with coke, just that. But the act is odd for those who aren't familiar with dreadlock maintenance. The hair requires many products to keep it healthy, and for his woman and others, it does the trick.

Other folks even suggested products similar to the popular fizzy drink, while others just stayed around to bust some jokes. See the comments below:

user3885709992170 said:

"Try Fanta pineapple and pass near bees I wanna see something."

D.J. mentioned:

"I’m not even shocked.. If it cleans rust off metal, why not hair..."

user1590137977631 commented:

"This is basically a detergent, and we drink it "

Keo posted:

"People are going to be stung by bees one day."

Tshepi Laydee T Rame shared:

"I used to do this when I had dreads it makes the hair stronger and darker in colour "

Willie Edwards217 said:

"Her is locks is very, very, long she definitely knows something about locks that's for sure!"

Malayah Jhene mentioned:

"I guess baking soda and apple cider vinegar ain’t poppin no more "

kericho8 commented:

"We have been drinking hair shampoo "

