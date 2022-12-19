An odd weather phenomenon occurred over a freeway, where it only rained on one side of the asphalt

Gauteng had been seeing a lot of rainfall in recent weeks and some areas have even reported some flooding

Mzansi enjoyed the spectacle and made some witty remarks and jokes about it, while others just laughed

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

South Africans witnessed quite a sight to behold when a video of a freeway only receiving rain on one side of the road got uploaded online.

The rain didn't touch one bit of the dry side, leaving many amazed by it. Images: chiskop_/ TikTok, Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

chiskop_ uploaded the clip online with peeps from across the country dishing out witty comments and remarks about the peculiar TikTok video. The noticeable difference between the two sides is that the right looks misty, as how it usually does when it rains.

Intense rainfall

The province has been experiencing heavy rainfall as of late. Weather services have given various warnings over the past weeks because of it. Usually, it rains everywhere when clouds hover over an area but this sight is quite out of the ordinary.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Peeps posted hilarious remarks about the strange occurrence and some also talked about how a similar thing had occurred before. See the comments below:

Banaka Boy said:

"The weather report did say 50% rain "

Nthabiseng Mabote mentioned:

"Geographically u r in a rain shadow. It does happen."

IamMarciaSoul commented:

"I remember in primary school one of my friends told me her dad was walking and it started raining on 1 side of the street... The way, we all laughed and told her she was lying . So every time I see this, I want to find her and apologize."

Yuza posted:

"This is what happened last week. It was raining on my neighbor's house and dry on my side my neighbor had to explain that she’s not bewitching."

Shi_Make shared:

"God's work, about 10 years ago it rained in my yard only, neighbours were dry, and they said boloi"

Asi Ligege said:

"Boundaries are being respected "

Nosiebaby mentioned:

"I blame the government."

Lesiba Mashishi commented:

"Anc ate the rain money...Tender incomplete "

Lady dumps her beautiful life in America, quits job and sells properties, now lives with man in village

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a white woman surprisingly gave up her life in the United States to begin living with a man in a village in Kenya.

In a viral TikTok video, it was stated that the lady had a two-bedroom apartment in America but sold it to start her new life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News