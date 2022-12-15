A white woman decided that she was done with living in America and chose to relocate to Africa

She quit her job, packed up her life, and sold her apartment to begin life afresh in a village

The woman says she has no regrets about her action and that it was God who called her to do so

A white woman surprisingly gave up her life in the United States to begin living with a man in a village in Kenya.

In a viral TikTok video, it was stated that the lady had a two-bedroom apartment in America but sold it to start her new life.

The white lady said God called her to live in the village. Image: @harrygrow2/TikTok.

She also quit her previous job before taking the plunge. According to the woman, God instructed her to relocate to Africa.

She eventually tied the knot with the man, and now the pair have kids together. The woman is happily living in the village and enjoying life.

Her story, posted by harrygrow2, has sparked a debate on social media as people marvelled over her relocation decision.

Watch the video below and see some engaging online reactions:

lindazangi1 said:

"In Africa, there are bills too, my sister. It's only that the village setup has no bills. Come to the city and see for yourself."

Allan added:

"In Africa, we don't have stress; as long as we love each other, that's enough."

Anunnaki Goddess reacted:

"I would never leave my comfortable home for no man. I don’t see a man that I would love that much."

holabonita31 noted:

"Why is this woman living my dream? I want to find the love of my life and live a simple life too."

Gypsy commented:

"But somehow, she makes money off TikTok. This is one story that is just too complex to understand."

