A video of a 6-month-old baby and a puppy wrestling went viral on TikTok with over 9 million viewers

The boy did not like when the puppy jumped on his face and decided to show the dog some of his fighting moves

People on TikTok enjoyed the playful tussle and many said they would grow to be the best of friends

A baby and a puppy played around in a viral video. Image: @zettiewayne2/TikTok

Babies really have no sense of danger and will attack anyone or anything that threatens their peace. One puppy who wanted the attention of a 6-month-old baby learned the hard way that his little human had a lot of fight in him.

In the clip posted by @zettiewayne2, the dog tried to lick the kid's face and was immediately slammed down by the mighty man in nappies.

The video of the hilarious interaction had people on TikTok picking sides between the fierce baby and the loveable puppy.

TikTok reactions to the strong baby wrestling the playful dog

TikTokkers wrote funny comments about the cute fight, and they critiqued the baby's wrestling moves.

@nonchalant_asf87 stated:

"The boy is strong as hell for 6 months old."

@woah504504 wrote:

"Fair fight they are about the same age in dog years."

@lovelyyy_tee posted:

"Not the body slam to the pup."

@sagensneakers said:

"They love each other, this video is great."

@kristiandolores commented:

"The dog’s face when he flipped him over."

@n.lakelife added:

"The puppy said when I see you it’s on sight."

@callmecrisco22 wrote:

"The bond they will have is going to be so special."

@pony_thah shared:

"I’ve watched this more than enough, and it's not enough yet.❤️"

Video of baby and puppy fiercely playing around raises eyebrows online: “I don’t think it is funny”

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that A playful dog took a little boy through all the emotions while pulling on his pants. What started out as a cute moment quickly turned into a tussle that evoked different feelings from people online.

In the TikTok video posted by @user8198916437575, the baby tried hard to play with his toy car while the puppy competed for his attention.

