A man took a risk and decided to make a mogodu wrap and shared his culinary journey on social media

Twitter user @Tumi213 was pleasantly surprised by how his mogodu wrap turned out, he even made a video

While many threw shade at the man for messing with a traditional classic, some felt they shouldn’t diss it until they try it

One man changed the way that many people of South Africa see mogudu. While putting it inside of a wrap is not how it is done traditionally, times are changing, and people are spicing things up.

Twitter user @Tumi213 made a tripe wrap that had him taking some knocks on social media:



Mogudu is a combination of chopped tripe and intestines served as a stew, often with hot pap or dumpling. So, when our guy threw it inside a wrap, some people had questions.

Twitter user @Tumi213 shared a series of pictures and a clip of his new creation. Don’t bash it until you try it!

The mogodu wrap divided Mzansi foodies

Some just felt there was no way this would work, while others were salivating, staring at their screens. This could be a thing!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@kay_monqo said:

“Omg whyyyyy ”

@unamabasa said:

“Aowa⚰️ this is a cry for help surely.”

@kusezokhanya said:

“♂️ you know what? I’m hearing you.”

@omhlemaseti said:

“I’m not mad at this yazi, it actually looks so good.”

@SweetKarishma_ said:

“I mean it does look good...”

@TheLioness_R said:

Video of woman washing mogodu with toothpaste, leaves the people of Mzansi stunned

In related news, Briefly News reported that cleaning mogodu can be a pain. However, using toothpaste to do so is not something the people of Mzansi are willing to risk, even if it makes the job easier.

Twitter user @LawryKamzila came across a clip of a woman washing mogodu with toothpaste and could not believe her eyes.

The video shows that the Colgate seems to clean it with ease. However, minty fresh is not the taste you are looking for when making mogodu, lol.

