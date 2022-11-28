South African musician DJ Bongz has slammed rumours that he is going through financial difficulty

The famous DJ said he has many streams of income, and his businesses are worth millions of rands

Many Mzansi celebrities have come out claiming they are broke and received financial help from the general public

DJ Bongz has denied rumours that he is poor.

According to ZAlebs, social media users had once again targeted the famous musician. Online circulated rumours that the house DJ was in financial trouble, just as they did in 2015.

In 2015, News24 reported that the star was forced to clear the air after netizens claimed he was having financial difficulties and was contemplating suicide.

Recently, ZAlebs reported that DJ Bongz slammed rumours that he is impoverished. The Gwara Gwara hitmaker reportedly told the news outlet that he has several sources of income.

The DJ revealed that he owns a car dealership and that music is not his sole source of income. DJ Bongz said:

“Lies! I hear people saying that I'm down and out. They do not know that I am a businessman who is worth millions of rands. My formidable business is buying and selling cars. My source of income is not only music. I also do events in which make people wonder how I am surviving since there is a lot of competition in this industry," reported ZAlebs.

Another celebrity who reportedly revealed her financial woes was Lusanda Mcinga, who was said to be struggling financially. The gospel singer posted a video of herself begging for money.

The COVID-19 lockdown, according to the Intsikelelo hitmaker, hit her hard. Lusanda revealed that the bank repossessed all her vehicles because she couldn't make the payments.

The legendary gospel artist further stated that she would like to record a new album to put food on her table, but she does not have the necessary funds.

Dr Malinga’s spotted in a fancy McLaren after his financial troubles

In other news, Briefly News reported that it seemed Dr Malinga had put his financial struggles behind him and was levelling up to better days. The singer posted a video on his TikTok page cruising in a McLaren and had many speculating about whether he bought the car.

His Ngiyabonga Nkosi song was playing in the background, suggesting that he thanked God for this new blessing.

After seeing his TikTok post, people rushed to his comments to remind him to pay his taxes this time and properly manage his taxes.

