Herman Mashaba faced backlash on social media for posting an offensive tweet about Naledi Pandor

The public's outcry forced the leader to apologise for the distasteful Tweet of him making fun of her

SA expressed their disappointment and told Mashaba to think before using his Twitter page with a broad reach

JOHANNESBURG - Herman Mashaba made the mistake of replying to a viral tweet body-shaming the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor.

A picture was taken of the minister wearing pumps on her state visit to the United Kingdom (UK), and it looked like her feet were very swollen.

Trolls made fun of Pandor, and Mashaba jumped in on the conversation on Friday night. He tweeted:

"This the best Cyril Ramaphosa can offer South Africans to represent them internationally."

South Africans bashed the ActionSA leader for stooping so low and reducing Pandor's competence based on her looks.

Mashaba later deleted the derogatory tweet and posted an apology. He wrote:

"I have deleted my tweet RE Naledi Pandor. The original tweet I quoted was in poor taste. I was wrong to share it, and I apologise. While I do not believe she is equipped to represent South Africa on the international stage, that will never make it ok to ridicule her."

Below are some comments from South Africans:

@PhenyoLB said:

"You cannot apologise and then insult in the same sentence. Your last sentence was totally unnecessary."

@MphahleleMM wrote:

"I don't know what basis you use to say Naledi Pandor is not equipped. She is exceptional in her role and articulates government stances clearly."

@Jobe06946847 suggested:

"Next time, think before you tweet. We expect body shaming from Malema and his worshippers not you."

@Noxza_dube posted:

"Grow up Herman Mashaba. You are too old for that nonsense."

@Allen06372673 said:

"You're a brave leader indeed, some people in the ANC and DA can learn a thing or two from your leadership."

@Eagle66017981 tweeted:

"Thanks for apologising. All our grandmas, mothers, aunts, and wives have this medical condition. It's age-related, very painful and beyond their control. Thanks for deleting the offensive tweet."

@mickeydedrinker

"Just say you were hacked. Otswe ditabeng."

