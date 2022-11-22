ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has posted s series of tweets that have sparked controversy

The former mayor of Johannesburg nostalgically compared the apartheid-era police to modern-day South African police services

The tweets have elicited the ire of many South African citizens who accused of being nostalgic about an oppressive regime

JOHANNESBURG - Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has landed in hot water with many South Africans online. The opposition leader shared a series of tweets glorifying the apartheid-era police ruffling many feathers.

Herman Mashaba shared tweets that glorified the police from the apartheid regime. Image: Sharon Seretlo & Gideon Mendel

Source: Getty Images

In the first tweet, Mashaba shared a video that compared the law enforcement agencies from the apartheid era to the modern-day South African police services protecting South Africans today.

The video stitches footage of the apartheid police marching perfectly in unison with videos of the South African Police Services barely holding formation.

The Action SA leader claimed that his political party's first order of business would be to rebuild the pride of South Africa's law enforcement agencies.

Mashaba claimed:

"South Africa will never become "World Cup of Crime" anymore."

South African citizens did not take too kindly to the comparison. One netizen was so angry that they called Mashaba an Apartheid Iceboy.

The netizen posted:

"Clearly an Apartheid IceBoy. You just had to pull on apartheid imagery. I've long told you You hate blackness, which is why you'll implement your policies here on Twitter. That's it."

Despite the backlash, the ActionSA leader doubled down on his comments in a second tweet, claiming that watching the video made him cry onside.

Mashaba wrote:

"Our Men and Women in Blue need to be given their Pride back as law enforcement agents, doing this important national service."

South Africans react to Herman Mashaba's tweets

South Africans slammed Mashaba's tweets for glorifying apartheid.

Below are some comments:

@UnmovedLee asked:

"Apartheid is not something to compare our democracy with, regardless of its failure. Apartheid is not the benchmark, it is not the goal & it is not the ideal. Why do you set it a standard?"

@Chardwell55 commented:

"If only you know how long it takes them to train. They are lucky their mistakes were not recorded when they prepared for this performance."

@MalomeMalefane questioned:

"Proud of the very apartheid police force that brutally assaulted and killed our people? Shame on you!"

Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Walus to be released on parole which must be granted in the next 1tendays

In other news, Briefly News reported that Janusz Waluś, the man responsible for assassinating anti-apartheid icon Chris Hani, will be released from jail after the Constitutional Court ruled that he should be released on parole.

The judgement means that the highest court has set aside Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola's refusal to grant Hani's killer parole in March 2020, Newsroom Afrika reported.

Waluś, a polish immigrant, gunned Hani down in his home in Boksburg on April 1993 and has been serving a life sentence at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility.

