AKA has taken to his timeline to start a debate about the origins of Marvel Studios' movie Black Panther

Mega stated that he believes Wakanda's storyline in the popular film is based on South Africa, and netizens quickly rushed to his comments section

Online users had mixed reactions, with many disagreeing with AKA and others pointing out Mzansi-like elements in the Black Panther cinematography and script

AKA has expressed his thoughts on the Marvel movie Black Panther after the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda forever premiered. Mega believes Wakanda's storyline is based on South Africa.

AKA says Panther's Wakanda is based on South African history.

Source: Instagram

While the Lemons (Lemonade) hitmaker did not elaborate on his reasoning, he did tell his fans not to argue with him. Mega stated:

"Wakanda is based on South Africa. Don’t argue with me."

Peeps quickly flocked to his comments section. Some internet users did not understand AKA's statement. Netizens began fixing his statement, claiming a grammatical error.

Peeps assumed he meant the shooting location for Black Panther, which was in South Africa. According to Business Insider, the first Black Panther film was partially shot in South Africa's Free State.

Other online users stated that what AKA posted did not match South Africa's current inequality issues.

The majority of the wealth in Wakanda is owned by the Wakanda people, who are obviously black. Netizens said in Mzansi, the minority, owns a lot of industries while the majority, who are obviously black, do not make up much of the wealth in the country.

Other African peeps rushed to the comments section to claim that Wakanda is based on their own countries. They brought out receipts to prove their point.

Adding to the debate, some South Africans agreed with Mega, claiming that Wakanda culture is similar to Mzansi's cultures. IsiXhosa, one of South Africa's official languages, is the official language of Wakanda.

See other reactions from peeps below:

@official_matta said:

"Hei maan you're onto something, is it also ironic that the 2010 world cup song had "Waka Waka" in it, and now we have Wakanda?!?"

@Sonder___Son shared:

"Wakanda it’s not based in South Africa, your music it’s the one that is based in South Africa."

@daddymabs_29 wrote:

"A majority of it but there's also a mixture of other African cultures, I mean we are ONE."

@nqobanilusanda1 replied:

"FACTS✅"

@Blackisjustthat commented:

"Mzansi forever ‍♂️Eish but corrupt over "vibranium" in S.A , I can already see it."

@lalawosala added:

"Wakanda isn’t run by white people my friend."

