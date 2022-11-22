Babes Wodumo is trending after a video of the Gqom artist showing off her incredible singing voice surfaced on social media

The reality TV star is known for her dance tunes such as eLamont and Wololo but in the video she sings gospel so beautifully

Many people agreed that Babes Wodumo needs to sing genres like R&B that would allow her to show off her angelic voice more

A video of Babes Wodumo belting out a gospel tune is doing the rounds on social media. The Gqom artist showed off her incredible singing voice in the clip.

The reality TV star is know for her banging Gqom song such as eLamont and Wololo but many people agreed that she needs to tap into other genres so she can sing more.

Briefly News saw the video of Babes Wodumo singing beautifully. It was posted on Twitter by a tweep with the handle @Amala_Graham. The tweep captioned the post:

"The way I still believe in Babes Wodumo though. Yhoo, have a happy Sunday."

Other peeps took to @Amala_Graham's comment section and agreed that Sponge Wodumo's mom can actualy sing. They pleaded with her to switch genres in order to save her career.

@dj_alba_nalo wrote:

"I wish Babes Wodumo can tap into her singing side more, she has such a beautiful singing voice."

@Hemilton__ added:

"She chose a wrong genre kwi Gqom...she could do wonders in RNB."

Babes Wodumo accuses Mampintsha of cheating on her

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Babes Wodumo is not happy with her hubby. In the latest episode of their reality show, the Gqom artist accused Mampintsha of cheating on her with some of her dancers.

She was speaking to their marriage counsellor in the show's latest episode when she exposed Mampintsha. Babes shared that she has had to fire some of her dancers because Mampintsha was using them.

The young wife also accused Mpintsho of committing fraud. She alleged that he took some of her documents to an unknown company, and ever since, she has not seen her royalties for her hits.

