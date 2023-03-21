Mzansi was blown away by a spacious one-room a man was renting out for only R1400 per month

Facebook user Greyton Sta Grey Mnisi shared photos of his rental, showing off the lush space

People could not believe how big the room was and how well the man had furnished it

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

One-bedrooms are a vibe, and this guy has managed to design one that he is now renting out to a lucky person for only R1400 per month. Mzansi peeps think it is perfect!

Facebook user Greyton Sta Grey Mnisi shared photos of his rental, showing off the lush space. Image: Facebook / Greyton Sta Grey Mnisi

Source: Facebook

Gone are the days when lush apartments are the norm. People are trying to get by, and renting smaller spaces is definitely helping them do just that.

Mzansi man drops pictures of gorgeous one-room for rent

Facebook user Greyton Sta Grey Mnisi took to Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen � with pictures of a spacious and gorgeously furnished one-room that he is renting out in Mpumalanga.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

From under-bed mood lighting to lush occasional chairs, he really has done the most to make this space comfortable and beautiful.

Take a look:

Mzansi people can't get over how gorgeous this small home is

The comments were flooded with people praising the man for doing such a great job with this space. Not only is it fully furnished with great attention to detail, but the rental price is also fair too.

Read some of the comments:

Evelyn Daniels said:

“Nice space yoooo. ...❤❤❤ since the window is big put the wardrobe where your fan is, doors facing the bed... and it will still be cute ”

Busisiwe Breezy Mphafudi said:

“Hayi may I have your address I'm moving in ❤️❤️❤️nice hle.”

Tlou Mpho said:

“It's so beautiful. Please move the wardrobe next to the bed.”

Ncamie Fuze-Gasa said:

“Wooow your room is spacious and neat, try to remove the wardrobe from the kitchen section and put in where the fan is.”

Sibonokuhle Maboe Mkwebu said:

“The space! Beautiful home you have.”

Young woman turns her one room into a whole house which she only pays R1.1k rent for, SA impressed

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman took to social media to proudly show off her little yet lovely living space, leaving many netizens quite impressed.

Ntando MaMvelase Mthembu posted images of her one room which she has managed to turn into a whole house and only pays R1 100 for rent a month.

The well-utilised space comprises a kitchen, dining room, lounge and bedroom all in one. It boasts lovely furniture pieces and is undeniably neat and clean.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News