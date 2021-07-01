Unathi Nkayi Shares How Therapy Helped Her When She Was Battling Depression

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi has shared that therapy helped her when she was battling depression a few years back

The media personality advised her followers to work on their happiness and attend therapy sessions when they are going through life challenges

The Kaya FM radio host proudly told her fans that she has been attending therapy sessions from January 2017 until today

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Unathi Nkayi has encouraged her fans to work on their happiness. The media personality opened up about how therapy helped her when she was going through depression.

Unathi Nkayi has shared how therapy helped her when she was battling depression. Image: @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

The Kaya FM radio host shared how therapy became her light at the end of the tunnel when she was in a "dark place" for three years. The Idols SA judge said she has been attending therapy sessions from January 2019 until now.

"January 2017 – January 2018 I went to therapy every week. From January 2018 until now I’ve been going and continue to go every two weeks. My therapist has now become my life coach," she said according to TimesLIVE.

Unathi also shared on Instagram that therapy gave her the courage to do so much in her life. In the lengthy post, the star said after said after abusing alcohol for some time, therapy gave her the courage to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and was also able to step away from radio for three years "because I knew I wouldn't be of service".

Unathi's fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on the deep post. Check out their reactions below:

drmhealthcorner said:

"Well said Sis. The Journey of Inner Child Healing is Transformational. We need to make it our priority. Yes, Therapy Is a Healer."

tumideane wrote:

"The power of healing and taking action to go through the journey."

ayanda_afrika commented:

"I started therapy a couple of weeks ago, easily the best decision I’ve made in a long while."

lebaleho wrote:

"I needed to hear this... Am working on me. Everyday is an inner battle for me but I know I will thank my self one day. Thanks sisi."

jeromel.jacobs said:

"Camagu. As a Life Coach myself I still pay a coach on a monthly basis to help me through my blind spots and to embrace my light. No where to hide in that space and no need to hide."

katlego5952 added:

"Thank you. I remember the other day I was late for my therapy session and told my Uber driver if he could hurry up as I was late for my therapy session. He said you must have too many problems to waste your money and time to see psychologist. I was shocked, the misconceptions of therapy in our black communities is too much."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Unathi Nkayi shares powerful weight loss advice

In other news, Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkayi took to social media recently to advise her followers about weight loss. The stunner asked them to stop using weight loss products and eat healthily.

The media personality usually posts snaps and videos of herself hard at gym. The star urged her fans to stop spending their hard-earned cash on useless products that promise them quick results when they are trying to lose weight.

Unathi posted a 2011 throwback snap of herself on Instagram and compared it to a picture she took in 2021. A follower told Unathi that she has spent money on products to help her lose weight but has not seen any results. The star advised the woman to stop using products and start eating healthy and clean.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za