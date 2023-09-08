Bernard Parker played a game of foot volleyball and shared his beautiful moment with his son in an Instagram reel

The former Amakhosi striker displayed his skills, and his son looked to have inherited some footwork from his dad

Netizens were happy to see Bernard Parker playing an active role in his son's life

Bernard Parker bonds with his son over a game of footvolley. Image: @bernard_parker_25

Source: Instagram

TS Galaxy star striker Bernard Parker served top-class father goals when he bonded with his son over a game of foot volleyball. The video is very touching and is enough to make anyone admire the love that Parker has for his son.

It's also humorous as Parker displays his skills as a soccer player in a hilarious way while showing his kid who is boss.

Bernard Parker plays soccer with son

Parker posted a reel on his Instagram account, @bernard_parker25. The video is phenomenal as 'Die Hond' expertly volleys the ball over the mini net to his son. His son also seems prolific in soccer, and he manages to keep up with Bernard Parker's kicks. Another young man joins them, and they have fun playing together.

Bernard Parker had an illustrious run with Kaizer Chiefs as he played for the team for many years, making 283 appearances before playing for TS Galaxy. He also has 73 caps for Bafana Bafana and scored 23 goals for the national squad. Watch the reel here.

South Africans were warmed by the beautiful video and gushed over the fantastic play.

Romanvanniekerk2 loved it.

“Family over everything ma se kind.”

Tiroyaone.justin wrote:

“They’re also blessed to be learning from the best.”

Lesibasethola said:

“My captain, his son has grown. You must show him that you play with both legs too. Train him also.”

Former teammate Ramahlwe Mphahlele commented.

“You’re cheating, warra.”

Madlaweni added:

“Die hond. I speak for myself when I miss you at Khosi, man.”

