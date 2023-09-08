South Africans discussed the probability of Brandon Peterson being one of the top shot-stoppers in the land

Football legend Doc Khumalo mentioned the player as one of his top keepers in the country, alongside Sundown's Ronwen Williams

Netizens, though, were on both sides of the camp and expressed their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

South Africans are divided on whether Brandon Peterson is the second-best keeper. Image: @dk15_official/ @bgpeterson1

Source: Instagram

Netizens debated whether Amakhosi goalkeeper Brandon Peterson is one of the best keepers in the country. This is after Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo Amakhosi goalkeeper pegged Peterson as one of the top goalkeepers in Mzansi.

The legend placed Peterson in the top two best shot-stoppers in the country after Sundowns goalie Ronwen William, and many in the country believe he has a bright future ahead of him.

Doctor Khumalo names Peterson as the number 2 best keeper

Khumalo made these statements in his recent analysis. His voice was dubbed over a video posted on Facebook by Unofficial Kaizer Chiefs. In the clip, Khumalo sang his praises and said that while he may have made costly mistakes, Peterson is the second-best goalkeeper after Ronwen Williams for him because of his “highly influential goalkeeping action".

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

He also gave props to Itumeleng Khune but may have thrown shade at Khune's age when he said:

“People are already questioning the fact that Khune is on the bench. I say it’s not that you want Khune on the field. You want a second coach in a team because you want a player that can speak the same language as them.”

Watch the clip here.

South Africans react to Khumalo's rating

Netizens on Facebook debated following the statements Khumalo made about Peterson.

William Letsoalo said:

“He improved. I know he made blunders occasionally, but he improved his reflexes, reading of the game and positioning.”

Licuo Lion jobe remarked:

“He’s on top of his game at the moment.”

Halidi Mussa Azizi added:

“Best keeper indeed.”

Rasebetsa Zungu Boitumelo Boity disagreed.

“He has improved and is doing well, but I think it’s too early to praise him and say he’s second best already. Let’s give him time before saying that he’s second best.”

Peter Tiisa Lekalakala wrote:

“Consistency is what separates the best from the rest. He had decent performances but needs consistency to challenge for a spot in the upcoming African Cup of Nations.”

Chiefs fans are happy Amakhosi is winning

In another article, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs fans were relieved that the team was winning and applauded coach Molefi Ntseki.

This was after Amakhosi bagged two successive victories, scoring five goals. One player on fans' lips was Pule Mmodi, who scored a thunderous goal against Amazulu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News