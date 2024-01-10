Kabza De Small is gearing up for his upcoming one-man show in Mozambique

The Amapiano sensation unveiled Mawhoo as the first guest for the show and plans to reveal more ahead of the event

Fans from all across the continent are stoked over Kabza's show

Kabza De Small revealed that Mawhoo will join the lineup for his upcoming one-man show in Mozambique. Images:kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small has announced the first guest for his anticipated one-man show in Mozambique. The Imithandazo hitmaker plans to share his infectious tunes with his East African supporters. Building up to the event, slated for February 2024, Kabza revealed that Mawhoo would be joining the lineup of performers.

Kabza De Small announces one-man show lineup

Coming from a successful joint album release with Mthunzi, Kabza De Small is ready to go into full gear for 2024. The Amapiano superstar is gearing up for his upcoming Mozambique one-man show and promises a night to remember.

In partnership with Mozambique's Picasso Eventos, fans are sure to expect a carnival-themed festival complete with a lineup of incredible acts, and the first has been unveiled.

Dali Wam hitmaker Mawhoo is the first to join Kabza's lineup for the Carnival do Picasso show on 24 February 2024 and will perform in Matola, Mozambique, for the first time.

Tickets for the festival range from 800MT (R284.10) to 4000MT (R1420.48):

Fans amped for Kabza De Small's festival

Kabza's East African supporters can't wait to sing and dance at his one-man show and are already rushing to get their tickets:

makgapuletebele said:

"We love you, Kabza!"

i.t.s.s.h.e.l.s.i.a was in disbelief:

"Ain't no way!"

nilton_eduardoh.official was convinced:

"You guys will make me not go to college."

txi_balinha requested:

"Please, may you bring @unclewaffles_?"

neluxy_26 promised:

"We are in it!"

jenny_macuacua said:

"I already bought a ticket."

Mawhoo celebrates buying a car

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Mawhoo's announcement after she bought her second luxury car:

"My second baby."

The singer recently opened up about how she got her stage name, saying a famous local rapper gave it to her.

