Limpopo singer Shebeshxt has come under fire after yet another video of him charging at an unidentified eventgoer went viral

In the chaotic video, Shebeshxt was visibly angry, and many reacted with shock that the singer is always in such incidents

This is not the first video of the singer in such a state as he recently swore at a fan on stage and also hit another with a Hennessey bottle

Limpopo vocalist Shebeshxt is facing criticism once again as a new video surfaced. In the video, he was captured aggressively approaching an unidentified attendee at an event.

Shebeshxt under fire

In the video clip, Shebeshxt displayed clear signs of anger. X user @pmcafrica shared the video, and in it, you can see the Dilo Tse Massive singer leaving his car to confront someone in the crowd.

Luckily, the person was behind a barricade.

This is just one of many incidents

This is not the first video of the singer in such a state. He recently swore at a fan on stage who threw a bottle at him while he was performing. He held nothing back when cursing at the person

In another incident, he also hit a fan with a Hennessey bottle.

Mzansi weighs in on the video

Netizens were very disappointed because of the recurring nature of such incidents involving the singer.

@lyda_lyon

"We Are Approaching The End Of The Rise."

@UrbanStreetZA

"This guy is violent shame."

@AgneKwena

"Black folks will provoke you, and when you retaliate, somehow you are wrong."

@Tshepo591694751

"I dunno, man…it’s not gonna end well with this guy… all it takes is for him to come across someone who is exactly like him, and it’s a big clash."

@ModishaRichie said:

"They threw bottles at him on stage which almost ruined the event. People are the ones triggering him because they know he’ll snap, he just gotta control his reactions!"

