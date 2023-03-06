A couple who planned to get married at home affairs walked into a workers strike and ended up with a large crowd singing African wedding songs

The couple stood in the middle of the crowd while their supporters stood alongside them, and a video of the encounter went viral on Twitter

Netizens enjoyed watching the occasion and praised the crowd's spirit, with some commenting on the resilience and happiness of South Africans in difficult circumstances

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A striking Union blesses a happy union. @B_JMitchell/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Picture this: You and the love of your life agree to get married at home affairs. Months go by and you wait for the day to came with baited breath. Eager to quietly solidify your union in marriage. No crowds. No crowds of raging in-laws or strangers eating your food. And then the day arrives when you make your way to home affairs.

But there is a workers strike taking place.

The last part of that story happend to a couple who were ready to say their vows. And it turned into an unexpected celebration. A video surfaced on Twitter that shows the large crowd of Union strikers singing African wedding songs and blessing their union.

A strike turns into a joyous wedding celebration

The couple can be seen standing in the middle of a large crowd while their respective supporters stand alongside them. You can watch the encounter in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netziens enjoyed watching the occasion and praised the crowd's spirit

@Rorisang112 said:

" Please tell me they managed to wed"

@Makrila27 said:

"I love my country, beautiful"

@s_khallo added"

"This shows that abodaki will always find a moment to be happy regardless of the severe circumstances they are in"

@JackMthembu commented:

"They wanted to play it low key, but my people were like? We don’t need a invite to a wedding, we see a tent, it automatically means we are invited"

Newlywed couple on TikTok loses R61k

Not all couples are lucky to have guests on their special day. Briefly News reported on newlyweds who were counting their losses after some guests failed to show up to their wedding. A report indicated that the couple was left 'heartbroken' after more than half of their guests who RSVP'd didn't show up for their wedding.

For the bride, it was not the case at her wedding, which she did not want to hold to some extent due to many red flags. "

During the wedding day, I was so sad. The videographer refused to come in the morning. My in-laws used the wrong route and were held up in traffic. By 1 am, they had not arrived. I started crying. The wedding was getting late. But we eventually did the wedding," she told Afrimax English.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News