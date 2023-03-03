A wedding planner shared a scandalous story on a podcast about a groom who was allegedly caught being breastfed by his mother on his wedding day

The wedding planner, Georgie Mitchell, heard the story from a makeup artist named "Jenny"

A video recording of the podcast went viral on TikTok, garnering shocked reactions from viewers

The groom was breastfed by his mother on his wedding day.

A wedding planner has sparked a social media frenzy after disclosing that a mother was allegedly caught breastfeeding her son, the groom, on his wedding day. In an episode of The Unfiltered Bride podcast, co-host Georgie Mitchell shared the scandalous anecdote, which she claims was relayed by a makeup artist named "Jenny":

"The bride needed to go to the toilet just before the ceremony. She walked into the toilet, and what she saw was enough to end a wedding. Worse. His mom was breastfeeding him."

The shocking revelation left Mitchell's co-host Beth Smith in disbelief, questioning why the groom's mother was still lactating:

"She's obviously been doing it continuously," Mitchell responded.

In a podcast video clip that went viral on TikTok, Mitchell speculated whether the bride would still go ahead with the wedding despite what she had witnessed in the bathroom.

You can watch the clip below:

Social media users were quick to weigh in on this bizarre story

If true, this isn't an everyday occurrence, and netizens were shocked by the clip. Here is what some of them had to say:

@2Sigma K humorously quipped:

"Took ‘mommy’s boy’ to a whole new level."

@Lydia said:

"This is shocking. Did she go through with the wedding?!? I NEED MORE DETAILS."

@Nicole was sceptical:

"This can’t be true."

@Carrie : added:

"I have been a wedding planner for 15 years. I’m shook! Never have I come close to this weird of an interaction and I’ve seen some stuff."

