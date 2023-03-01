A woman from America got married to a Nigerian husband whom she met online and then fell in love

The lady shared the story of how she planned her entire life with him after they talked on Facebook

The story was heartwarming for many people who were happy that the couple found happiness together

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Many people were amazed by a woman's story of how she met the love of her life online. The woman's love story left people touched.

A woman got married to her husband, who she met online after he gifted her a ring with over R30k. Image: TikTok/ Shalonda Obianuju Ubaka

Source: Facebook

The woman detailed how she met her husband and how they made their union official. Many people remarked on how dramatic their love story is.

Love story of woman meeting husband on Facebook gets attention

On Facebook, Shalonda Obianuju Ubaka met her husband, Precious, from Nigeria. They shared how they first met in Dubai because he was teaching English in Kazakhstan.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to Insider, they did not believe Precious wanted to marry her for loveLoveve. The family argued that she was being taken advantage of because she was American and could get him a visa. Shalonda threw caution to the wind and married Precious after he proposed with R36 000 ring.

The couple has been married for a year and is happily living in Kazakhstan with their daughter, Amiyah Elise, born in September 2022.

Facebook users fall in love with couple

Netizens love to see happy marriages, and peeps gushed over their story. People flooded the comments to express how beautiful her love story is.

Jazzmin McCrae commented:

"Beautiful love story"

Tearesa Goodson commented:

"Tearesa Goodson This soooooo beautiful I loved it all god bless you nd your sweet family and to continue your blessing nd cherish your love for one another. Oone day I’ll find my Mr right."

Kim Dawson commented: commented:

"Kim Dawson Congratulations, waiting on my God send."

Felicity Samolis commented:

"You give me hope to take off and start living my life and chase my dreams!! Love you."

Jasmine Green commented:

"Wow you guys have a beautiful story."

Ava Brianna commented:

" Love it."

Evangelist Felicia Fregene commented:

"Beautiful, love story."

Destiny Dickerson commented:

"I love you sis so proud of you."

Sha Cary commented:

" I was just reading it. The story came up on my main page. Beautiful #BoldAndCourageous/"

Tamara Jones commented:

" I read your story. I wanted to say congratulations! I am so glad you took that leap of faith! You would have missed the husband that God had sent to find you! I pray a long and beautiful life for both of you with lots of children! Be blessed."

White girl and black boy go viral after video of 'love story' has SA gushing

Briefly News previously reported them online users reacted to seeing the most adorable love story between kids. People were thoroughly amused to see the cute story on TikTok.

The video went viral as people discussed how adorable the toddlers were. People's hearts were moved to see the children's wholesome time together.

A little white girl in a TikTok video kissed a black boy her age. People were thoroughly amused to see that the video was a compilation of how the toddlers spent time together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News