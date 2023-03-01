A woman went viral on TikTok after she did a dance challenge in public and got people's attention with her energy

The stunning babe had people at the event looking at her as she was fully committed to the dance

People had jokes about one of the bystanders who was happy to watch the young woman have the time of her life without a care in the world

One dancer on TikTok had people coming to a halt when she danced to a viral TikTok sound. The lady was dancing at an event and looked like she had no care in the world.

American woman does the TikTok challenge in real life, and people can't stop staring at her. Image:TikTok/ @beyondbrunchsundays.

Source: UGC

Online users watched the video of the lady turning up and were convinced she lived free of other people's judgement.

TikTokker does dance trend at event in the US

A woman on TikTok got filmed while dancing at an event hosted by @beyondbrunchsundays. The lady had fun, and people admired her as she did at the #Ijustwannarock dance.

Watch the video below:

TikTok uses rate women's #Ijustwannarock challenge

People in the comments loved the moves she displayed. Others had jokes about the onlookers, especially a guy in a blue shirt who was mesmerised by the woman.

kat commented:

"The way everyone was watching someone else & they collectively decided stop & stare at shawty bc nah this babe ATEEEEE."

nursetee70 commented:

"The guy in the blue was in love."

Little Lady Cherie commented:

"The best part is, she doesn’t even know how many people are supporting her in the background, and she’s just being herself! Get it boo!!!"

Erika Strong Rodri | REALTOR commented:

"So much trust in that top."

A commented:

"I love how everyone stopped what they were doing."

gernoriscarter commented:

"She killed it!"

