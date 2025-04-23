A group of engineering students decided to test out if a current could flow through a platinum tooth, and SA loved the result

The field that the ladies are in tends to be very difficult without much fun, but the three seem to be having a good time

South Africans adored the clip, with many people finding it entertaining, while others cracked some jokes

A group of engineering students conducted a test on a platinum tooth, and SA loved it. Image: londii_we

Source: TikTok

A crew of three engineering students got creative and experimented on one of their teeth to see if a current could flow through it. They used a multimeter device to see if anything would change, and when they put the two wires to the tooth, they noticed a change. South Africans loved their chemistry and cracked some jokes about the tooth.

Fun in the lab

TikTokker londii_we shared the clip and tagged kearabetswe457, who happens to be the lady with the platinum tooth. The two have similar TikTok accounts and seem to be in the early years of their tertiary studies. Both of them shared the clip, but kearabetswe457's one has a caption that reads:

"POV: Checking if there's continuity using a multimeter."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the video below:

Fun and flexing on TikTok

Outside the classroom and labs, the two ladies just love having fun. They seem to be recent high school graduates who are in their early years of their studies. There is also a sense of randomness when it comes to the clips londii_we has on her profile. One clip shows what seems to be two couples spending some time together.

The ladies share their day-to-day life on TikTok. Image: Nugroho Ridho

Source: Getty Images

kearabetswe457's account is filled with a ton of more content. Her profile description says that she posts on TikTok just for fun. She has several clips of herself up close to the camera and mouthing out different TikTok audio recordings.

South Africans loved the experiment the ladies did.

Read the comments below:

Mpho Sehanka said:

"Tell me your mom is an Electrician without telling me."

@Lelo Cthole asked:

"Who else is watching from prison?"

James The Undercover posted:

"As a professional electrician, I'm disappointed 😂"

Tebatso💯😇💙 shared:

"Open circuit, there are no readings 😂"

Teebuuhgowaquarius asked:

"Why didn’t I think of trying this? 😭"

Dye-Dye@95 mentioned:

"Are you testing current or voltage?🤣"

I'm your brother commented:

"Please use a megering tester and put it on 1000 v than you can confirm whether your gold real or not 🤣"

addwines said:

"Set it on an insulation test with 1000 volts to get accurate results."

More entertaining stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that one South African lady lit up Mzansi with videos of her demented mother’s colourful personality. People across the country expressed their fondness.

previously reported that one South African lady lit up Mzansi with videos of her demented mother’s colourful personality. People across the country expressed their fondness. An adorable girl stole the show when she pulled up to an Engen garage in a miniature Jeep, which led to the attendants helping her.

A lady from the US told South Africans that they messed with the wrong country and threatened the nation with voodoo. Mzansi couldn't help but laugh and cracked jokes.

Source: Briefly News