Is Geo Tyla's boyfriend? Latest updates on her relationship status

Rumours have been circulating on social media that Geo is Tyla’s boyfriend since appearing in the singer’s three music videos.

I don’t like guys that approach me. I want guys that look like they don’t want me. And they must also be mysterious.

Rapper Geo and Tyla. Photo: @AfricaFactsZone, @TygersAccess (modified by author)

Tyla is choosy about whom to date.

about whom to date. The singer’s relationship with Geo remains a speculation as she has yet to confirm it.

as she has yet to confirm it. She has dismissed many dating rumours describing the other as just friends.

Full name Tyla Laura Seethal Professional name Tyla Gender Female Date of birth 30 January 2002 Age 23 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Edenvale, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Weight 119 lbs (54 kilograms) Measurements in inches 34-24-34 Sexual orientation Straight Parents Sharleen and Sherwin Seethal Siblings 4 Marital status Single Education Edenglen High School Profession Singer, songwriter Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube TikTok Facebook

Is Geo Tyla's boyfriend?

While the two have been spotted together, no evidence proves that Geo is Tyla Seethal’s boyfriend. Neither of the artists has commented about the rumoured relationship.

Tyla has severally given a sneak peek into the kind of man she prefers to date. In an interview with KC Chopz in January 2024, she said she prefers to be with a naturally funny man instead of a clown. In her words:

Funny is nice but when it's too much, it gets irritating like, you know, when people that just don't know when to stop... I don't like clowns. I like someone who is natural, like you're not trying too hard; it just happens.

Facts about Tyla. Photo: @TygersAccess on X (modified by author)

How did Tyla's dating rumours start?

People saw Tyla and Geo's loved-up pictures on social media in February 2024 and began speculating. The speculation intensified when Geo appeared in Tyla’s music videos for Truth or Dare and Breathe Me. This was based on their chemistry in the videos.

Who is Geo, Tyla’s boyfriend?

Geo, rumoured to be Tyla’s boyfriend, is an up-and-coming rapper. He has released several tracks on his YouTube channel and boasts over 68,000 followers on Instagram under the handle @ayyogeo.

Is Tyla in a relationship?

The Water singer has always said she does not date. There is no confirmation yet of her involvement in any relationship. In October 2023, the singer admitted her desire to go on a date with the Nigerian singer Rema, but it turns out that the singers are friends. As published by Vanguard newspaper, she said:

Rema would be cute. I hung out with him last year, and we took pictures together. That was so dramatic. After that situation, I realised that Hollywood is just vibes like you can’t trust everything you see cause that looked like a scandal. Even I started believing [we were dating]. But we are just friends.

Rapper Geo. Photo: @ayyogeo on Instagram (modified by author)

What happened with Kai Cenat and Tyla?

On 19 March 2024, Kai Cenat, a famous Twitch streamer, invited South African singer and songwriter Tyla to his live show. In the show, they engaged in a Truth or Dare segment, where Kai dared the singer to date him. She replied that they were friends, sparking numerous online debates.

When the music video for her song Breathe Me was released in September 2024, she promoted it with the caption from the earlier incident with Kai Cenat. This act made the Twitch streamer react emotionally to the caption prompting a social media frenzy.

While in a show on The Breakfast Club on 13 June 2024, she answered Charlamagne Tha God when asked about the rejection:

Guys, the thing stretched. Don’t put me on the spot, guys. I’ll embarrass [myself]. We don’t really talk about it. We met in New York for the first time around New Year’s. Then I went on the stream, and it actually was really fun.

Rapper Geo and Tyla. Photo: @ayyogeo on Instagram, @TygersAccess on X (modified by author)

Is Tyla single? Details about Tyla's dating life are not public knowledge . Even with many speculations about her relationship, she has not confirmed or denied them.

Details about Tyla's dating life are . Even with many speculations about her relationship, she has not confirmed or denied them. Is Tyla dating Kai Cenat? She is not dating Kai Cenat. She turned him down on a live show after he asked her to date him.

She is Kai Cenat. She turned him down on a live show after he asked her to date him. Are Tyla and Rema together? The singer has confirmed she is just friends with the Nigerian singer, Rema.

Tyla’s relationship status continues to spark curiosity among fans. While she remains private about her love life, recent updates suggest a growing connection with Geo. Only time will reveal Tyla’s boyfriend as she has not confirmed or denied all the dating speculation.

