Actress Manaka Ranaka trended on social media this week when she attended her daughter, Katlego Ranaka's memorial service

Manaka's 24-year-old daughter passed away on Thursday, 23 January, and will be buried on Saturday, 1 February

South Africans took to social media on Friday to comfort the Stokvel and Generations: The Legacy actress

A photo of Manaka Ranaka looking tired and drained at her daughter's memorial trends. Images: Manaka Ranaka and Katlego Ranaka

A photo of a brokenhearted Manaka Ranaka attending her daughter, Katlego Ranaka's memorial service topped Twitter trends on Friday, 31 January.

The Stokvel actress also trended on social media this week when she embraced her sister, Dineo Ranaka at Katlego's memorial service.

Social media user Lerato Mabuza shared a photo of the Generations: The Legacy's actress at her daughter's memorial service on X. Mabuza captioned the photo:

"Manaka looks very tired and drained. Parents shouldn't bury their own children."

South Africans respond to viral photo

@visse_ss replied:

"No words that can truly ease the pain of losing a child. No parent should ever have to go through such heartbreak. May she find strength."

@Goodmansabata said:

"Mothers change after losing their children."

@NtimePeter1 said:

"My grandmother lost her last born in 1995. She was 13 or 14 when she passed. My grandmother was never the same since then. 30 years later we can still feel her pain and sadness when she talks about her little girl. It’s heartbreaking."

@ATshoaedi wrote:

"This is every parent’s worst nightmare. No one should have to go through this pain. Strength to Manaka and their family during this heartbreaking time."

@NdivhuwoBarnes said:

"The pain I wouldn’t want to experience."

@Griseldah13 wrote:

"That time the real grief hasn’t started…after the burial and everyone goes away…that’s when it will start all over again. Lord, I’m so sad for her man."

@KabeloBannister said:

"Losing a child is the worst thing ever. I lost my 29-year-old son on the 18th of January 2025. I’m so hurt. I’m in a difficult situation. I’m only asking for your prayers."

@FFeezz7 wrote:

"Losing a child is the worst loss ever, in 2012 I lost my son. In June I was going to turn 2 years old in August, unfortunately it happened (car accident), the person who was driving was his grandfather on his mother's side. There are days when it feels like I just lost him yesterday.

@Monza411 said:

"Rightly so. I think losing a child must feel like having a part of yourself (body, spirit, etc) gouged out. It must feel like the deepest open hole."

@MatshidisoAnnen wrote:

"I can imagine the immense pain she’s going through. Pray for her guys, she’ll never be the same ever again."

@MzikayiseMagida replied:

"That's very heartbreaking and grieving is never easy. Especially for your own child."

Katlego Ranaka's last IG post to son

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that reality TV Katlego Ranaka, who passed away this past week publicly shared her love for her son.

The Ranakas reality TV star revealed in several Instagram posts over the years that her son was the love of her life.

