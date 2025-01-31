Manaka and Dineo Ranaka shared an emotional hug during Katlego Ranaka's memorial service, leaving fans in tears

A TikTok video captured Dineo struggling to hold back tears while speaking at the podium as Manaka comforted her

Social media users praised Manaka for her strength, expressing condolences and acknowledging the deep pain of losing a child

A video of Manaka and Dineo Ranaka hugging each other during Katlego's memorial service left fans chopping onions. The two sisters could not control their emotions during the sad moment.

Dineo and Manaka Ranaka comforted each other during Katego's memorial service.

Source: Instagram

Dineo and Manaka Ranaka share emotional moment

The Ranaka family is mourning the untimely passing of Manaka Ranaka's eldest daughter Katlego Ranaka. Social media users have been sending love and light to the popular family during this difficult time. Manaka won Mzansi's hearts when she showed support for Brenda Ngxoli while mourning her baby girl.

A video shared on TikTok by a user with the handle @thomogoodwill shows the moment Manaka Ranaka embraced her sister Dineo during Katlego's memorial service. From the video, it looks like Dineo struggles to hold back her tears while giving a speech at the podium. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Dineo and Manaka Ranaka's emotional video

Social media users applauded Manaka for her strength after her daughter's death.

@Khanyi_chats said:

"Katlego was so beautiful and young 🥺"

@Dreamy Delights By Dee 🌼 wrote:

"Manaka is so strong 😭😭😭"

@SbahlengeNjabulo commented:

"I knew Manaka would be strong for everyone🥺"

@miss__kaymo YOUTUBER added:

"I just knew that Dineo is definitely not okay 😭😭I am so sorry Manaka, no parent deserves to lose a child 😭😭may her beautiful soul Rest in perfect peace."

@Karine_Lebz wrote:

"Just because someone is not crying it doesnt mean they are strong, those are actually the ones who hurt the most in silence kodwa the day ayo khala Jesu😭😭😭😩😩😩"

Dineo Ranaka failed to control her tears during Katlego Ranaka's memorial service. Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News