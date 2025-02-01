Radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka has broken her silence since her niece, Katlego Ranaka's death

The reality TV star and TV producer bid farewell to her niece, who died on Thursday, 23 January at 24 years

South Africans took to social media this week to remember the rising star who's being buried on Saturday

Dineo Ranaka pays tribute to her niece.

Source: Instagram

Media personality Dineo Ranaka recently paid tribute to her niece, Katlego Ranaka who recently passed away.

This comes after Dineo and Manaka were spotted embracing each other at Katlego's memorial service this week.

Drum Magazine reports that Dineo revealed that the Ranakas may have lost Katlego in the flesh, but they gained her in spirit as an angel.

The TV producer and podcaster also encouraged Katlego's parents, siblings and grandparents to be strong.

Social media user @ngenyaneAndiswa recently shared a video of Dineo and Manaka hugging at Katlego's memorial.

South Africans bid farewell to Katlego Ranaka

mokone_eddie said:

"She has gone through a lot shem. May she find strength. One of our best actresses, very versatile too."

@ATshoaedi said:

"This is every parent’s worst nightmare. No one should have to go through this pain. Strength to Manaka and their family during this heartbreaking time."

@strikeer007 said:

"Love and light mama. I know exactly how you feel. Lost my one and only child on 8 September 2024. The worst part is when you think about what you could have done differently to prevent what happened or if given a chance trade places."

@MzikayiseMagida responds:

"That's very heartbreaking and grieving is never easy. Especially for your own child."

@visse_ss replied:

"No words that can truly ease the pain of losing a child. No parent should ever have to go through such heartbreak. May she find strength."

Manaka Ranaka pays tribute to her daughter

Source: Instagram

Manaka Ranaka pays tribute to her daughter

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that actress Manaka Ranaka broke her silence after her daughter, Katlego Manaka's passing.

The Stokvel and Generations: The Legacy actress took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her first daughter who passed away on Thursday, 23 January.

South Africans and industry colleagues took to her comment section to comfort the legendary actress.

