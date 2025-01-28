While mourning and making funeral preparations for her own daughter, Manaka Ranaka took time to comfort Brenda Ngxoli

The former The Queen actress revealed shocking abuse claims at the hands of her mother

Many people rallied for Brenda Ngxoli and many even chipped in money to help the actress, including the Fergusons

Manaka Ranaka showed love to Brenda Ngxoli after mourning the loss of her daughter. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images, @brendangxoli on Instagram

Actress Brenda Ngxoli has opened up about the abuse she endured from her mother. The actress shared heartbreaking videos speaking about the abuse.

Ranaka Manaka shows love to Brenda Ngxoli

Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka showed her love and support to Brenda Ngxoli. The star showed a high level of selflessness when she took the time to comfort Brenda while mourning the loss of her first daughter Katlego Ranaka.

Commenting on a video Brenda posted, Ranaka said, "I am so sorry Brenda." Other celebrities also sent heartfelt messages to Brenda, including Somizi Mhlongo who said he is one call away.

Manaka Ranaka comforted Brenda Ngxoli. Image: @brendangxoli screenshot

Mzansi shows love to Manaka Ranaka

Netizens laud Manaka for her willingness to comfort somebody else while she is in deep pain.

missprudish applauded Manaka:

"My sister, you just showed the ultimate act of ubuntu considering the pain you are going through. Your extended support and love yet you are hurting as well. I do not have the right words for you as I have never gone through losing a child. All I can say sisi wam Ngxe mntasekhaya."

hloni465 said:

"We love you mama♥️♥️♥️♥️"We love you sisi. Strength to you and your family."

lesego.mofomme comforted:

"We love you mama. May God be with you."

mahlakomokone hailed:

"We love you Manaka and you are in our hearts. You are such a selfless person. You're going through the most and yet you took time to sympathize."

Brenda Ngxoli thanks Mzansi for support

Following a series of heartbreaking posts, Brenda Ngxoli shared a proof of life video and extended heartfelt gratitude to the masses.

“You did something I never expected. You showed me love and listened to me. I received calls from people I did not even know. I thank God, and I thank you all so much. It was never my intention to post this journey; it is something I thought I would take to the grave with me, but I guess all wounds will be revealed one day," she said.

Ferguson Films joins Mzansi in donating to Brenda Ngxoli

In a previous report from Briefly News, the South African production house Ferguson Films made a generous donation to actress Brenda Ngxoli.

Connie Ferguson, the head of Ferguson Films, donated R50,000 to Brenda Ngxoli as part of an initiative to raise funds for the actress.

