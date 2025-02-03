'Generations: The Legacy' actress Refilwe Madumo comforts co-star Manaka Ranaka
- Media personality and actress Refilwe Madumo bid farewell to Manaka Ranaka's daughter, Katlego Ranaka on Monday, 3 February
- The star shared a video of herself reciting a poem for her Generations: The Legacy co-star, who lost her daughter
- South Africans took to Madumo's social media post to pay tribute to the rising star who was buried on Saturday, 1 February
Generations: The Legacy actress Refilwe Madumo paid tribute to Manaka Ranaka's daughter, Katlego Ranaka on Monday, 3 February.
The legendary actress' daughter passed away on Thursday, 23 January at 24 years, and was buried on Saturday, 1 February.
Daily Sun reveals that Generations: The Legacy actress Refilwe Madumo also attended Manaka's daughter's funeral, to support her co-star. Madumo praised Manaka for allowing her daughter to live her life freely and comforted her.
The actress shared a video of herself reciting a poem to comfort on her Instagram account on Monday, 3 February.
South Africans react to her video
Nkosikhona_Molefe said:
"I am sending love to Sisi Lucy."
Miss Tshidie replied:
"The wins that whispered her name, And onto the world she made her way. Then onto the spirit world she made her way."
Tshedi maboe replied:
"Ooooh man, @manakaranaka sis, may God be with you. @therefilwe I was actually thinking about you sis the other day, how close the two of you are. Please be there for her as I know you will. Comfort her and love her. She needs you."
Johanna Ndlovu said:
"And be comforted too @therefilwe making this clearly was not easy for you too. Very heavy stuff. Condolences to the Ranaka family @manakaranaka."
Rethabile_ Nhlaks:
"This is so heavy."
Manaka Ranaka pays tribute to her daughter
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that Stokvel actress Manaka Ranaka paid tribute to her 24-year-old daughter, Katlego Manaka.
The Generations: The Legacy actress took to her Instagram account to bid farewell to her first daughter who passed away on Thursday, 23 January.
South Africans and industry colleagues took to her comment section to comfort the legendary actress.
