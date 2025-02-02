Radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka bid farewell to her niece, Katlego Ranaka on Sunday, 2 February

The reality TV star shared videos and photos of her niece, who died on Thursday, 23 January at 24 years

South Africans took to Dineo's social media post to comfort her and to pay tribute to the rising star who was buried on Saturday

Dineo Ranaka posts late niece Katlego Ranaka.

Radio personality Dineo Ranaka remembers her late niece, Katlego Ranaka who recently passed away.

The former Metro FM radio personality also paid tribute to Katlego at her memorial service on Thursday, 30 January 2025.

The TV producer and podcaster took to her Instagram account on Sunday, 2 February to share videos and photos of Katlego. She captioned her post:

"Robala ngwanaka," (rest in peace, my child). Thank you to everyone for your prayers, condolences, and presence. Our daughter rests now. We have gained an angel, a young ancestor."

Katlego Ranaka's funeral

Manaka Ranaka revealed at her daughter's funeral that she felt her daughter leave [this earth] when she passed away on Thursday.

She also revealed at the ceremony that she feels her daughter leaving her and she can only imagine what Katlego's four-year-old son was feeling.

Daily Sun reveals that Generations: The Legacy actress Refilwe Madumo also attended Manaka's daughter's funeral, to support her co-star. Madumo praised Manaka for allowing her daughter to live her life freely and comforted her.

According to mourners, Katlego Ranaka was supposed to finish her diploma in Animal Production on Friday, 31 January 2025 from the Ekurhuleni Agricultural College.

The Ranakas reality TV star was buried on Saturday, 1 February at South Park Memorial in Gauteng province.

Dineo Ranaka posts her late niece Katlego Ranaka. Images: Katlego Ranaka

Manaka Ranaka pays tribute to her daughter

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that Stokvel actress Manaka Ranaka paid tribute to her 24-year-old daughter, Katlego Manaka.

The Generations: The Legacy actress took to her Instagram account to bid farewell to her first daughter who passed away on Thursday, 23 January.

South Africans and industry colleagues took to her comment section to comfort the legendary actress.

