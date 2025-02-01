Reality TV star Thandokuhle Ranaka said her goodbyes to her "soul sista" Katlego Ranaka at her funeral service

Thandokuhle, who is the daughter of actress Manaka Ranaka reveals that she's heartbroken

South Africans took to social media this weekend to comfort the Ranakas, who buried their daughter on Saturday

Thandokuhle Ranaka bids farewell to her sister, Katlego. Image: @WomanradioSA

Source: Twitter

Thandokuhle Manaka bid farewell to her best friend and her sister, Katlego Ranaka on Saturday, 1 February at her funeral service.

Thandokuhle's video comes after her mother, Manaka Ranaka's photo at the memorial service trended on social media on Friday, 31 January.

Daily Sun reports that Manaka revealed at her daughter's memorial service that her job as an actress forced her to be an extremely supportive mother to her daughter.

Manaka adds that she didn't want to overshadow her late daughter Katlego with her fame. She [Manaka] wanted to let her daughter [Katlego] shine on her own.

Thando Ranaka bids farewell to her sister. Images: Katlego Ranaka

Source: Instagram

TikToker Motso Medupe shared a video of Thandokuhle bidding farewell to Katlego at her funeral on Saturday, 1 February.

In the video, Thandokuhle says that burying her sister, Katlego was the hardest thing she had to do.

She [Thandokuhle] said nothing lasts forever. She listed all the things she would never be able to do without her sister again, such as singing their soul sista theme songs or calling her again.

HerMajestyTheBrave on social media comforted Thandokuhle and said:

"Oh Thando my sweetheart, I am so so sorry. My heart is so broken."

PaballoKgware also said:

"Oh, Thando. My deepest condolences to you and your family."

LangaLibalele replied:

"You guys were literally twins and did everything together. I'm so sorry Thando."

The family revealed that the singer and actress' memorial service was held on Thursday, 30 January, while her funeral was held on Saturday, 1 February 2025.

Thando Ranaka graduates

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that actress Manaka Ranaka celebrated her daughter, Thandokuhle graduating from university.

The Generations: The Legacy actress revealed that Thando is the first graduate in their family, and she could not be more proud.

Netizens congratulated the mother and daughter on her Instagram post and lauded her for raising her well.

