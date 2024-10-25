It was reality TV star and media personality Sorisha Naidoo's birthday this week, and she turned 48 years old

Sorisha Naidoo was spoiled by her billionaire husband, Vivian Reddy, and she looked very happy

Naidoo shared the cute pictures online along with a sweet caption thanking fans for their well wishes

Sorisha Naidoo was spoiled like a queen by her hubby, Vivian Reddy, on her 48th birthday. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

This week Durban businesswoman Sorisha Naidoo turned 48 years old. She took to social media to show off some of her birthday spoils from her husband, Vivian Reddy.

Sorisha Naidoo celebrates 48th birthday

TV star and media personality Sorisha Naidoo's 48th birthday this week was filled with spoils, laughter, and lots of cake.

On Instagram, Naidoo shared cute pictures from her birthday lunch along with a sweet caption thanking fans for their well wishes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Thank you to my incredible husband for an amazing birthday and for really spoiling me and loving me; you really are one in a million. We are definitely in the same WhatsApp group, thank you for the crazy memories filled with love. Our long chats and shared vision will always hold us in love and light🤍 Thank you, besties, for making time for brekkies🤍and all the spoils."

Mzansi wishes Sorisha a happy birthday

Fans sent sweet birthday wishes to Sorisha Naidoo. Check out the cute comments.

nonku_williams

"Happiest birthday, beautiful Sori❤️☺️🙏🏽"

kwa_mammkhize

"Happy birthday babe ❤️I see a flower garden there 😍"

loshnaidoo

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️"

thobssss

"Happiest Birthday my Lv.🎉🎂❤️"

truelovemagazine

"Happy birthday Sorisha! ❤️❤️"

lucianmalulus

"Not me scrolling to check for slee 's comment🙈"

craigbjacobs

"To a bold new orbit, Sorisha!"

buli.g

"Happy Birthday Sorisha 🤍"

abigailnepaul

"happy birthday beautiful soul. God's richest blessings always 🤗 🎂"

nnego_r

"Happy Birthday Sorisha😍"

tselijennifermanie

"Birthday blessings to you our Sori Sori."

Sorisha and Vivian help tornado victims

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sorisha Naidoo and her husband, Vivian, she visited the Tongaat area in KwaZulu-Natal following the horrific tornado.

The Real Housewives of Durban star intends to help the victims, and her selflessness touched many hearts.

Netizens sang Sorisha's praises for extending a helping hand to assist the tornado victims.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News