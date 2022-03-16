Requirements to study medicine at Medunsa (Sefako Makgatho University)

There are numerous courses today that one can embrace and start a lucrative career. However, one of the prestigious courses in the world is medicine. Medicine is not only a profession; it is a calling. It is a course that is not for the faint-hearted! So, what are the requirements to study this prestigious course at Medunsa?

Sefako Makgatho University was previously known as the Medical University of South Africa (MEDUNSA). Photo: @careersportal1

Sefako Makgatho University was previously known as the Medical University of South Africa (MEDUNSA). The medical institution is named in honour of Sefako Makgatho, a former South African politician and the second president of the African National Congress. Today, it is commonly referred to as SMU.

What are the requirements to study medicine at SMU?

Sefako Makgatho University, formerly known as Medunsa University, provides students with a platform to undergo training in health sciences. Therefore, the selection is quite competitive, and one has to meet all the set requirements to gain a spot.

Doctor graduates of 2021 at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (old Medunsa). Photo: @tsholo94

Once selected students attain the Medunsa requirements, the institution ensures that they can complete their studies in the minimum duration. Here are the requirements to study medicine at Medunsa:

Obtain a national curriculum statement NCS with at least 5 out of the usual 7 subjects in grade 12. Scored a minimum achievement level of 50 per cent with the 5 subjects. Be at least 18 years of age at the time of admission. Have a matriculation exemption certificate issued by the South African matriculation board. Have a pass mark in mathematics physical science, a combined rating of 9 and higher or standard grade.

Minimum requirements for pre-selection into MBChB Program at Medunsa (Sefako Makgatho University). Photo: smu.ac.za

What can you study at Medunsa?

There are various courses for one to study at the institution. Here are some of Medunsa's courses:

School of Health Care Sciences: Bachelor of Sciences in Dietetics.

School of Medicine: Bachelor of Diagnostic Radiography.

School of Oral Health Sciences: Bachelor of Dental Surgery.

School of Pharmacy: Bachelor of Pharmacy.

School of Science and Technology: Bachelor of Science.

What is the APS score needed for medicine?

Admission Point Score (APS) Equivalency Conversion Table at Medunsa (Sefako Makgatho University). Photo: smu.ac.za

The APS score for medicine at Medunsa University is at least 38. Students are selected based on the following four subjects:

English

Life Sciences

Physical Sciences

Mathematics

However, a pre-selection offer may be withdrawn if the applicant’s offer in the above four subjects drops below their performance in the Grade 11 results.

What do you need for the Medunsa MBChB extended programme?

For a student to qualify for the competitive MBChB modules at Medunsa, the institution converts one’s grade 12 achievement in specific subjects to enrol prospective candidates for the programme. Therefore, an admission point of 32 is needed in addition to a programme specific minimum score in certain subjects.

Minimum requirements for selection into MBChB-ECP I at Medunsa (Sefako Makgatho University). Photo: smu.ac.za

With the above-detailed read on the requirements to study medicine at Medunsa, you can be sure to find out if you are eligible or not. You will also find out what it needs for you to study your dream course.

