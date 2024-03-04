Ntsiki Mazwai met King Monada at his show in Limpopo, expressing her excitement and love for the Malwedhe hitmaker

She shared a photo with him on Twitter, praising his performance and sparking jealousy among fans who wished they could meet their favourite stars too

Social media users reacted positively to Mazwai's post, with many jokingly expressing their envy and suggesting a romantic connection between the two

Ntsiki Mazwai could not keep calm after meeting the popular Limpopo-based musician Kung Modana recently. The star shared a snap they took together after attending his show.

Ntsiki Mazwai was excited after meeting King Monada. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazai and @king_monada_music

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai ecstatic after meeting King Monada

Celebrities also get excited when they meet their favourite stars, just like what we all do. Popular media personality and Moya Podcast host Ntsiki Mazwai recently raved about meeting King Monada after attending his show.

Taking to her X/ Twitter page, Ntsiki shared her picture alongside the star and said she enjoyed the show. She also noted that she loves the Malwedhe hitmaker. She said:

"MaMiya and King Monada "

In another post, the Uwrongo hitmaker added:

"@KingMonada I love you so much….beautiful performanceyooooh!"

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's post

Social media users loved that Ntsiki Mazwai had a blast at King Monada's show. Many jokingly said they were jealous about the stars meeting.

@FlamboyantMpho wrote:

"It is good to see you enjoying the beauty of the country and its beautiful people. I hope you enjoyed Limpopo and feel rejuvenated."

@peach_thapza commented:

"I wish this can happen every day of a month and a week."

@MKatlegoTsele added:

"You met the King I'm so jealous "

@Chronic_teaser said:

"Is happening this morning or it was happening last night"

@Revolutionizt1 commented:

"Skeem saam writers must do something here I see two love birds here ♥️@SkeemSaam3"

