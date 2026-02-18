Shebeshxt's court drama continues as the star made another appearance on Wednesday, 18 February 2026

The Limpopo star faces charges of attempted murder, and the case has been postponed to March

In January 2026, the musician's bail bid was dismissed by the High Court in just under five minutes

Shebeshxt appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court. Image: Shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

South African Lekompo star Shebeshxt made another appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court. The controversial singer has been remanded in custody until his next appearance in March 2026.

Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlohonolo Katlego Chauke, faces nine counts of attempted murder following a 2025 road rage incident, during which two people were left injured.

More in Shebeshxt's courtroom drama

The muso tried his luck at the Polokwane High Court, which denied him bail after upholding the ruling by the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court.

Now, following Wednesday's appearance, the magistrate has set a new date, 27 March, and the trial has been transferred to the regional court.

When his last bail bid was rejected, a clip from the hearing went viral with Acting Judge Natalie Burnet withholding information as to why the appeal was dismissed.

“In light of the fact that the accused is not presently present, I’m not going to read the entire judgment into the record. I am just going to read the order into the record, then I will give each of you a copy thereof, and then we adjourn the matter. Having considered the matter, I hereby make the following order: the appeal is dismissed,” Acting Judge Natalie Burnet said.

Shebeshxt appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court. Image: Official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

On social media, this is how some people responded:

@ThabisoMishack stated:

"Shebeshxt must just accept that he ain’t coming out anytime soon."

@NeoxWarrior shared:

"As Shebeshxt appears in court today, I’ve always prayed that man makes better decisions because he has so much potential."

@LetsoaloRant stated:

"He must just deal with the trial and stop with these fruitless bail applications."

@Moloko_513 responded:

"I don't think he will get bail."

@sponge2023 stated:

"He's still gonna lose, man. Should prepare for trial."

@IamBigRu is positive:

"Maybe he might get bail because the victim is considering dropping the charges."

@MzwandileN13478 said:

"You are young, just a reckless young man, and people will be gaslighting your bail and advocating that you stay behind bars, but don't mind me, I'm with you and hope you succeed in your bail application. We have seen worse, but it's an Animal Farm state we live in now, all the best."

Shebeshxt faces fresh allegations

In a previous report from Briefly News, on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, Shebeshxt landed in serious trouble after authorities allegedly found prohibited items in his holding cell. This info revealed how Shebeshxt's friend on the outside exposed him and landed him in new trouble.

Online fans blamed the friend for exposing Shebeshxt, while some commentators predicted tougher consequences for Shebeshxt.

Source: Briefly News